When Nick Robertson was growing up in Franklin County, Virginia, he dreamed of making it to the big leagues.

That dream came true last week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted the former Franklin County High School and James Madison University pitcher from Triple-A Oklahoma City last week. He joined the Dodgers for their game last Tuesday in Cincinnati and made his major-league debut the following night.

"The whole time in the minor leagues, you're just waiting to make it. And then once you get that call, it's like, 'All right, now I really have to start working to be able to stay here," Robertson, 24, said Friday in a phone interview.

Because Robertson's first big-league series was in Cincinnati and not in Los Angeles, he was able to have a big cheering section from Virginia in the stands. About 25 friends and family members were on hand last Tuesday, when Robertson was not brought out of the bullpen, and about 20 were there to see him pitch two perfect innings last Wednesday.

"The biggest thing is having everybody that has helped me get to this point come to the game and see me pitch," Robertson said. "When I got to the mound, I could hear all my family yelling for me."

Robertson's parents were among those who made the trip to Cincinnati, as did his sister and brother-in-law and their children. Robertson's wife and her parents, aunt and cousin were also on hand.

Robertson and his wife, Maggie, were high school sweethearts. They were married in December. He is the son-in-law of Emory & Henry College athletic director Anne Crutchfield.

Franklin County baseball coach Barry Shelton, as well as some of his players and assistant coaches, also witnessed Robertson's debut.

"It was amazing," Shelton said. 'I was just so happy for him. Known him since he was in the seventh grade.

"It couldn't happen to a better kid."

JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry and JMU pitching coach Jimmy Jackson were in Cincinnati for last Tuesday's game but were unable to stay to see Robertson make his debut Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Robertson is the first Franklin County graduate to reach the big leagues since former catcher Ron Hodges, who played for the New York Mets from 1973-84.

Robertson played baseball, basketball and golf for Franklin County High School. As an Eagles junior, Robertson struck out 62 batters in 44 innings.

"Until my junior or senior year, I wasn't that much better in baseball than I was in basketball," he said.

Robertson verbally committed to JMU in the fall of his senior year of high school. He said JMU was his only scholarship offer.

"I never really threw that hard and I didn't really have that good of an off-speed [pitch] in high school," Robertson said. "That, combined with me playing golf and basketball and not spending a whole year working on baseball, might have been the reasons [he only got one offer]."

As a JMU freshman, Robertson injured his pitching arm the week before the season opener and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2017 season.

Robertson made the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team as a third-year sophomore in 2019, when he was 5-1 with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA. He threw 94-96 mph in college.

"He just really physically grew at JMU," Shelton said.

The Dodgers drafted him in the seventh round in 2019.

Robertson honed his pitching in the minor leagues.

"At JMU I didn't really have a good breaking ball or any off-speed pitch. I just threw a lot of fastballs," he said. "I worked on the slider and the change-up [in the minors]."

The right-hander was 2-0 with seven saves, a 2.13 ERA, 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 1/3 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this year.

He was golfing with a few teammates after a game in Oklahoma City on June 4 when Oklahoma City's manager called him to tell him Los Angeles was calling him up to the big leagues.

Robertson called his wife with the news, then phoned his parents. Shelton also got a call that day.

Robertson flew to Cincinnati on June 5, which was an off day for Los Angeles. The Dodgers announced his promotion the following day, prior to the start of the first game of the series with the Reds.

Last Tuesday, Robertson walked into the star-studded Dodgers' locker room.

"You walk in there and you see who's to your left and right and it’s kind of nerve-racking at first," Robertson said. "Once …you're in there for a little bit, you realize they're just like everybody else that I've played baseball with and they have a way of making you feel a lot more comfortable."