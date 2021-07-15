Snap Dragon

Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Q: Crosby, Stills & Nash are one of my favorite bands, and my favorite song is “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” At the end of the song, there are a few verses in what appears to be Spanish. What do these lines mean?
A lye spill at a Bristol, Virginia food manufacturing plant killed nearly 8,000 fish in Little Creek last week, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Nearly another mile is slated to be added to the Mendota Trail this week. The Benhams Crossing Trestle has been completed in this Washington County agricultural community, once the site of regular train stops — and its own Benhams Depot.
U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising again after months of decline. Experts blame the fast-spreading delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Francisco in the 19th round with the 571st pick on Tuesday during the third day of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Before a packed audience, after nearly three hours of public comment and debate, the Sullivan County Commission approved a 9-cent property tax increase and a roughly $207 million budget for the new fiscal year.
BRISTOL, Va. — Members of Bristol Virginia’s Industrial Development Authority expressed significant doubt Monday about a developer’s plans to build apartments at The Falls commercial center.
Employers are understandably still confused about the ever-changing COVID-related employment rules and obligations.
Two-time drug overdose survivor Polly Jessen, a Kingsport, Tennessee, native, now dedicates her time to helping others battling drug addiction at Frontier Health.
GLADE SPRING, Va. — On June 22 at about 7 in the evening, brothers Campbell and Reid Buchanan and their cousin, Connor Buchanan, pointed their…
