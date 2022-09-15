Smiith's star rises with Bristol win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sammy Smith has long been considered a rising star by racing insiders.

The profile of the 18-year-old Iowa native took a big jump Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Executing flawless laps and navigating slower traffic like a veteran, Smith led 189 laps en route to claiming the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race.

Smith capped his signature victory by holding off veteran Brandon Jones on a two-lap shootout to the finish.

“That was a tough restart, and I’m glad we were able to pull it off,” Smith said. “I just thank my guys. They bought a really fast car.”

Smith, the 2021 ARCA East champion, earned the pole with a lap of 15.171 seconds and 126.478 mph.

Entering Thursday, Smith had won four of his six ARCA East starts this season. He clinched his second straight East championship Thursday.

“That means a lot, but it wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t win this race,” Smith said.

Jones, 25, made an aggressive charge at Smith but it was too late.

“Hopefully, I gave fans a show there at the very end,” Jones said. “Our (Toyota) Camry really came to life in the last 30 laps. I started to catch Sammy and I think he got caught in some traffic.”

Jones said he was determined to race his Toyota teammate clean at the finish.

“I knew Sammy’s position, and I didn’t want to rough him up too much or do anything to jeopardize his race,” Jones said. “I gave it all I had and I think I just got in too deep down in Turns 3 and 4. That was kind of a dumb move on my part.”

On June 9, Smith signed with the Joe Gibbs Racing operation to compete in eight Xfinity Series races this season. Smith collected a pair of top-10 finishes in his first six starts, and will compete in tonight’s Food City 300 Xfinity race at BMS.

Smith is a pupil of former racer and veteran crew chief Mark McFarland, who won championships with both Smith and Ty Gibbs in 2001.

Smith built a seven-second advantage and lapped all but 12 cars when the race was halted by caution with eight laps remaining.

Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye rounded out the top-five finishers in the 31-car field.

Gray said his car alternated from being too tight and loose.

“I thought we were pretty decent there at the end,” Gray said. “I wish we had something more for (Smith), but I’ve got to keep working hard.”

Along with the ARCA regulars, the event included drivers from the ARCA East and West series.

With 45 laps remaining, Caruth (Washington, D.C.) nearly got past Smith as he worked the inside lane on a restart. But Smith was just too fast and consistent.

The race was halted on lap 13 following an incident involving female drivers Amber Balcaen and Toni Breidinger.

Conner Jones, a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and the event’s youngest driver at 16, was involved in the second incident with 144 laps to when his Venturini Motorsports entry smacked the outside wall.

It was a tough night for Martinsburg, West Virginia, resident Christian Rose. The former baseball player and honor student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore was involved in a crash with just under 100 laps remaining.