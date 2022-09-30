Skid continues as UVa-Wise bitten by Bears

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise enters the Southwest Virginia Bowl stuck in a major skid.

The Highland Cavaliers coughed up three turnovers and managed just 227 yards of total offense in dropping a 42-10 South Atlantic Conference decision to the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on Friday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium.

UVa-Wise (1-4, 0-3) has lost four in a row by double digits entering next Saturday’s highly-anticipated clash with the Emory & Henry College Wasps. It will be the fifth installment of the Southwest Virginia Bowl as E&H holds a 3-1 edge in the all-time series.

Dwayne McGee had two rushing touchdowns and Sean White threw for 174 yards and two scores on Friday as the Bears (4-1, 3-0) avenged last year’s loss to UVa-Wise.

Quarterback Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) and top running back Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) did not play for the home team.

Kellan Dalton’s field goal with 12:10 left in the second quarter and redshirt freshman Jalen Jackson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Markel Harrison with 14 seconds remaining in the first half resulted in the only points for the Cavs.

Jackson and Tyler O’Reilly combined to go just 18-of-42 for 123 yards through the air in the loss and were picked off three times. Julian Edwards led the team with 68 yards on the ground.