Silver Slugger Award

2022 Silver Slugger Team
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto
First base — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas
Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston
Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle
Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles
Designated hitter — Yordan Alvarez, Houston
Utility — Luis Arraez, Minnesota
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
First base — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis
Second base — Jeff McNeil, New York
Third base — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
Shortstop — Trea Turner, Los Angeles
Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
Outfield — Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia
Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego
Designated hitter — Josh Bell, San Diego
Utility — Brandon Drury, San Diego