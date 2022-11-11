 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Slugger Award

2022 Silver Slugger Team

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto

First base — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles

Designated hitter — Yordan Alvarez, Houston

Utility — Luis Arraez, Minnesota

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

First base — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

Second base — Jeff McNeil, New York

Third base — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

Shortstop — Trea Turner, Los Angeles

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Outfield — Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia

Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego

Designated hitter — Josh Bell, San Diego

Utility — Brandon Drury, San Diego

