EMORY, Va. – The days of elaborate spring games in college football are fading quickly, but Emory & Henry head coach Curt Newsome has a vision.

“We have a wonderful tradition for football here and we want to celebrate it with our students, alumni and community,” Newsome said.

Part one of the celebration unfolded Friday night with a team reunion at the Brooks Field House. The big show comes today at 1 p.m. when the Wasps hold their second annual spring game.

The event, which will consist of four seven and a half-minute quarters with full contact, serves as the culmination of the 15-practice spring session.

“I think we’re the only South Atlantic Conference school that still has a spring game, but we love having our alumni back on campus and we want build this weekend into our spring homecoming,” Newsome said.

E&H players from the 1950s on up will be recognized at halftime along with current players who have earned conference and team honors.

Today’s scrimmage will be the last player evaluation period for Newsome and his assistants. Newsome also hopes the competition provides incentive for the summer workout program.

What is the bottom line for Newsome today?

“Staying healthy,” Newsome said. “Spring games have changed so much. A lot of fans grew up watching the big boys of college football and they think coaches decide who can play from the spring game. Well, most coaches have already made that determination by now.

“Next year, the NCAA will allow schools to scrimmage other schools. But our goals for Saturday are to finish practice off strong, compete and stay healthy.”

Attendance for the 2022 E&H spring game was impacted by cold temperatures and snow.

The Wasps posted a 5-6 overall record last season as a South Atlantic Conference newcomer. En route to crafting a 4-5 SAC mark, E&H fans learned one fundamental lesson.

“Defensive line play is a big step up from the ODAC to the SAC,” Newsome said. “We have to improve in that area and make sure that our offensive line can compete.”

What have the spring show-and-tell sessions revealed so far?

“Overall, I think we’ve improved on both sides of the ball,” Newsome said. “We had a lot of seniors last year, so we redshirted some guys that will help this season.

“The experience of competing in SAC last fall will also help because we know what we will be facing now. I’m excited to see what we can do.”