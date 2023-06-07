Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention

Resin the bows and tune the banjos. Get out the guitars and straighten out the uprights. Mandolins? Well, yes, indeed.

Last year welcomed the inaugural Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 heralds the 2nd Annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention. Participate or show up to listen at roomy Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon.

Tradition lives at the Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention. Per generations of similar competitive events, it’s open for musicians young and old. Categories for individuals include bluegrass and old-time fiddle, guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, dulcimer, dobro, folk song and harmonica. Group competitions encompass old-time and bluegrass. Hey, you don’t have to be Bill Monroe proficient to participate. Sign up. Show up. And play like the dickens.

If You Go

What: 2nd Annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention

When: Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10

Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Dr., Abigndon

Admission: $10-$20

Info: 276-623-1866

Web, audio and video: www.abingdonfiddlers.com

Shake it Like a Caveman

Shake it like a what? Yes, a Caveman.

Quite the captain of his domain, Shake it Like a Caveman exits his cave to raise a ruckus at The Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Unlike the on-site gambling, it’s a free event.

On the road and around the world for nearly 20 years, Shake it Like a Caveman emanates from the scenic and solitary hills of East Tennessee. On stage, he’s a dynamo. A one-man-raging-band, he’s a whirling dervish. In song and spirit, Caveman evokes freedom. Of thought and performance, song and stories, his show embodies what the flag promises.

If You Go

Who: Shake it Like a Caveman

When: Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.shakeitlikeacaveman.com

JP at 41

A longtime fixture from the Bristol music scene joins a newly-opened and beloved restaurant.

For two sets of music on one day, Bristol’s JP Parsons drops by Chef T’s Union 41 restaurant on Saturday, June 10. Chef T cooks delicacies of the culinary kind. Parsons cooks to the tune of indelibly memorable music. Together, they look to create a day of moments meant for savoring.

Parsons, long a resident of Bristol, Virginia, represents his chosen city well. A troubadour in the truest sense, Parsons’ decades-long repertoire encompasses the epic “Appalachian Travels” as well as such thought-provoking fare as “We Were Once Heroes.” He’s neither country nor quite folk. Instead, JP Parsons plows his own back nine with such songs as “Poets & Prophets” and “Rockhouse Road.”

If You Go

Who: JP Parsons

When: Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Union 41, 171 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free (food extra)

Info: 276-285-2202

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/JPParsonsMusic/

Music Notes

Normalcy back on the docket, Kingsport in particular and the Tri-Cities in general prepare for Fun Fest 2023. Slated to unfurl in downtown Kingsport from Friday, July 14 through Saturday, July 22, the beloved annual summer series of events encompasses wide ranges of opportunities for attendees to unwind.

Music helms a huge part during each year’s installment of Fun Fest. This year’s no exception. As with each year, all major concert events within Fun Fest are ticketed and staged at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Primary performers include contemporary Christian singer Danny Gokey on Thursday, July 20. Superb singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb will open the show. Gokey, as fans may recall, placed third during the eighth season of “American Idol.” Check out Gokey’s website, www.dannygokey.com, for more.

Tickets to see Danny Gokey at Fun Fest range from $15 to $60.

Boyz II Men follow at Fun Fest on Friday, July 21. Led by the late Donna Summer’s daughter, Johnnyswim open the evening.

Slimmed now to a trio, Boyz II Men earned their stripes as legends in the modern R&B field during the 1990s. Based in Philadelphia, the rich vocal harmonies of Boyz II Men made worldwide smashes of such songs as 1995’s collaboration with Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day,” which spent an astounding 16 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

Tickets to see Boyz II Men at Fun Fest open at $20 and culminate at $70. Read more about the million-selling group at https://boyziimen.com.

Country music turns up at Fun Fest on Saturday, July 22, in the form of co-headliners Clay Walker and Chris Lane. Brittney Spencer opens the evening of music. Tickets retail from between $20 and $80.

Clay Walker, a native of Beaumont, Texas, earned his first hit 30 years ago with “What’s it To You.” Dive deeper into Walker’s music at www.claywalker.com.

Native North Carolinian Chris Lane came along in the early 2010s. Signed to Big Loud Records, Lane’s big burst accompanied his second album, 2015’s “Girl Problems.” Hear more at https://iamchrislane.com.

All tickets for Fun Fest concerts can be found at www.freshtix.com/organizations/FunFest.

Download

Guitar wiz Joe Bonamassa leads this week’s free MP3 download. Plug in https://jbonamassa.com/signup-for-the-joe-bonamassa-newsletter/ to fill in an email address. Momentarily, a link to download a song – perhaps even Bonamassa’s latest single “I Want to Shout About It,” will drop into your email.