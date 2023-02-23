Northside played like a 26-0 team, and it didn't help that Abingdon was missing its big 7-footer in the middle.

Lawrence Cole scored 18 points and Cy Hardy and Mykall Harvey added 16 points each to lead Northside to an 82-50 Region 3D semifinal home victory over Abingdon on Thursday night.

Abingdon played without 7-foot senior Evan Ramsey, who reinjured a foot injury in Tuesday's double-overtime win over Lord Botetourt and was unable to play.

Dayton Osborne paced the Falcons with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Aaron Pomrenke added 10 points, Luke Honaker had nine points. and Reece Ketron tallied eight in the loss.

Beckett Dotson added five rebounds and Grant Lambert had four assists for the Falcons.

"They were a very good basketball team. We hadn't seen that pressure all year," Abingdon head coach Chris Dutton said. "Hard to simulate what they did in practice.

"We played an OK second half and cut the turnovers down to seven, but we had 21 in the first half."

Ja'chen Anthony added 15 points for Northside, which used its pressure defense to create scoring opportunities, accumulating 20, 21 and 26 points in the opening three quarters.

Abingdon, which won the Mountain 7 District regular season and tournament titles, finished the campaign with a record of 20-6.

"We never quit and I'm proud of our guys for their commitment to playing a full 32 minutes," Dutton said. "This year's team has come a long ways and really grew as a unit.

"Not having Ramsey hurt for sure, but Osborne played his normal game and left everything on the floor. I am very proud of this group and my coaches."

GIRLS

Tri-Cities Christian 60, J.Frank White Academy 25

Faith Greene had 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Michaela Dixon added 12 points to lead Tri-Cities Christian to a regular season ending victory of J.Frank White Academy in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Tri-Cities Christian (14-4), which led 37-15 at halftime, also received eight points from Cianna McCready, six points, seven boards and four steals by Gracie Williams and six boards and five steals from Savannah Barb

J.Frank White was led by Taylor Kohlmeyer with 16 points.

Up next for the Eagles is the National Association of Christian Athletics tournament (NACA) next week in Dayton, Tennessee.