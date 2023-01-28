Sherfield shoots Oklahoma past No. 2 Crimson Tide

Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and host Oklahoma beat Alabama 93-69 in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting, helping second-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser to his biggest win with the program. Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sooners (12-9) had lost three straight, but there had been some signs of progress. They had three losses to Top 25 teams by four or fewer points in January.

Two years ago, Oklahoma beat then-No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners pulled off another upset by shooting 58% from the field and posting a season-high point total.

NO. 5 KANSAS ST. 64, FLORIDA 50: Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, Markquis Nowell flirted with the first triple-double in Kanas State history, and the host Wildcats beat Florida (12-9) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

NO. 9 KANSAS 77, KENTUCKY 68: Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, and Kansas won at Kentucky (14-7) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Jayhawks (17-4) seized the lead for good midway through the first half before withstanding every Wildcats challenge in this tense marquee matchup of college basketball blue bloods. Gradey Dick and Wilson provided two of their biggest shots with consecutive 3-pointers for two-possession edges, with Wilson’s 3 making it 70-64 with 4:13 remaining.

MISSISSIPPI ST. 81, NO. 11 TCU 74 (OT): Tolu Smith had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to a overtime victory over visiting TCU (16-5).

Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore had 11, including six in overtime, while Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyler Stevenson also added 10 points off the Bulldogs’ bench.

MISSOURI 78, NO. 12 IOWA ST. 61: Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat visiting Iowa State (15-5) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

WEST VIRGINIA 80, NO. 15 AUBURN 77: Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and host West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from Auburn (16-5) to beat the Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Mountaineers (13-8) have won two straight for the first time in a month and now head into the teeth of the Big 12 schedule that will determine an NCAA Tournament berth.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 67, ARKANSAS 64: Keyonte George scored 24 points, including seven in a row down the stretch, and host Baylor beat Arkansas (14-7) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Baylor (16-5) fell behind by as many as eight points in the second half after an early 11-point lead. But the Bears closed it out after Flo Thamba made two free throws for a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left.

Oklahoma State 82, Mississippi 60: Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 17 for the Cowboys. Mississippi was led by TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield with 12 points each.

Texas Tech 76, LSU 68: Kevin Obanor scored 22 points for the Red Raiders. Adam Miller had 20 for LSU.