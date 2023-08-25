MORE THAN $8.7M IN GAMBLING TAX REVENUES

ABINGDON, Va. — Southwest Virginia collects its first jackpot this week, dividing over $8.7 million in gambling tax proceeds generated by the first year of play at the Bristol Casino.

In its first 12 months of operation, the Bristol Casino reported over $160 million in adjusted gaming revenue, generating about $28 million in state gaming taxes with $8.7 million flowing back to this region.

On Thursday the Regional Improvement Commission unanimously voted to evenly distribute the locality portion of state gaming tax revenues among its 12 county and two city members, which represents the state's Bristol transportation district.

The Virginia Lottery recently transferred the funds to the commission's bank account and individual checks are scheduled to be cut and mailed out today, commission Chair and Washington County Administrator Jason Berry said Thursday.

"It's a lot of money for localities. I'd say a lot of counties balanced their budgets or helped balance their budgets with this money," Berry said.

Bristol, where the casino operates, will receive the same share as everyone else.

"Bristol is unique in we're the only locality that hosts a casino that shares the revenue from it but Southwest Virginia is unique. The money that will go to the other localities will do a whole lot of good for them, I hope," Bristol Mayor Neal Osborne said. "We host the casino and have more expenses related to it than any of the other localities but I'm hopeful the money going to them will be just as helpful to them as the money that comes to us."

The city budgeted its funds to purchase new police cars.

Local governments plan to overwhelmingly invest their share of just under $625,500 apiece in helping fund emergency services and education needs – two of three approved uses under the 2021 statute which established casino gambling in Virginia.

This year Washington County will invest all its funding in education.

"The board put an extra $1 million in the budget this year for teacher pay raises. This $625,000 will go toward those teacher pay raises. The board did the $1 million then recently modified it for another $450,000, so our board is giving the school system an additional $1.4 million this fiscal year. This all for pay adjustments to make us more competitive in the region," Berry said.

Localities can dedicate the money to one area going forward or change it annually.

"I think it will change year to year based on need," Berry said. "For Washington County education is a big focus of my board and public safety. We're growing EMS in the county. We now have paid employees where it was volunteer a year and a half ago, now they're paid. Likely the board may choose EMS public safety services next year but that is up to the board. This year education; next year may be something different as long as it fits within those three buckets of transportation, public safety and education."

Wythe County will invest its funds into emergency services.

"We're going to a coordinated fire and EMS system, going away from independent rescue squads and have those folks become county employees. We can provide benefits and leave, some things that they don't enjoy now," said Matt Hankins, Wythe County's assistant county administrator.

That represents a $2.97 million increase in the county's budget with the transition expected to occur Jan. 1.

"It is a big impact on the budget and the casino money will help considerably in helping us make that transition. Part of the revenue is going to come from billing so we're going to do the billing now. When you add the casino money to that, plus what we were already spending on public safety and we'll be about even," Hankins said.

Wythe expects to continue using future gaming tax disbursements to help fund this on an ongoing basis.

"Future boards can always change the plan but it makes sense for us to do this. It's where our greatest demand is. We have rescue agencies now that are overworked, they're having a hard time finding trained people that will stay," he said of the Rural Retreat Rescue Squad on the west side and Lead Mines Rescue Squad to the east.

Russell County was among half the localities planning to divide the funds for different needs.

"The board of supervisors is dedicating [much] ours to public safety which is fire and rescue. I've got eight fire departments and five rescue units and we increased their appropriations by 50% just with the casino money to keep up our services to Russell County residents," said Lonzo Lester, Russell County's county administrator and emergency management director. "We've got 477 square miles to cover so that's a large task."

About 60% of the funds are going to emergency services, Lester said, with the balance directed to help fund education. The county offers to pay for two years of college tuition at Southwest Community College for all county high school graduates so the balance of the gaming funds will be dedicated to that, Lester said.

Budget estimates were drawn up earlier this year.

"Early on we weren't sure but most of the county administrators were looking at between $600,000 and $650,000," Berry said. "We put $650,000 in the budget proposed to my board; the majority of these localities did $650,000, so we weren't far off. We think it will grow but it's key we be conservative because we don't want to overshoot the runway because it's based on performance."

State records show the casino generated between $700,000 and $900,000 in local taxes each month of operation except January, when it generated about $467,000.

The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock is expected to operate for about another year until the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opens next summer. The future gaming space will be significantly larger and offer more extensive gaming and other amenities.