Several positive cases of COVID-19 follow Young Life Camp event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a health alert about potential COVID-19 exposure for local residents who attended a North Carolina Young Life camp over the weekend.

The event took place between Friday and Sunday at a Young Life Camp at Windy Gap, according to a statement from the department. The camp’s website states that it’s located just north of Asheville, North Carolina, in a town called Weaverville.

The health department said that “several campers from the region” now have COVID-19 and “were infectious while attending the camp.”

“Anyone attending the camp during this time period should quarantine, monitor for symptoms, pursue testing if they become ill, and seek medical care with progressive illness,” the statement said. “The end of the 14-day quarantine is April 4, 2021 using [Tennessee Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] isolation and quarantine guidelines.”

The health department said it is still offering free COVID-19 tests at its Blountville office “on a drive-up basis,” and asked the public to keep following pandemic safety protocols and get vaccinated as soon as they can.