BOYS

Class 1

Auburn (24-6) vs. George Wythe (25-3)

7 p.m., Floyd County High School

The Skinny: This is the sixth meeting between the Mountain Empire District foes this season and George Wythe holds a 3-2 edge. … George Wythe beat Auburn 65-60 in the first regular-season meeting, 70-58 in a one-game MED playoff and 53-50 in the finals of the league tournament. The Eagles got the best of GW 65-53 in the second regular-season encounter and 65-55 in the Region 1C title game. “Playing a team of that caliber has made both of us better,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “We will need to execute the things we do well and make sure we guard their shooters.” … Neither team had trouble in the state quarterfinals. GW hit 16 3-pointers in an 85-55 trumping of Twin Springs, while Auburn overpowered Honaker for a 79-46 victory. “Our composure,” Millirons said. “We came out with a really strong start to the game. A lot of times there are some nerves in these state games, but we came out and played well from the start.” … George Wythe opened the season in Bristol by whipping Northwood (78-40), Virginia High (68-60) and John Battle (77-43) to win the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic. The losses for the Maroons came to Region 2C champ/Class 2 semifinalist Radford once and Auburn twice. … Auburn lost just one starter off last year’s state championship squad. The Eagles start three juniors, one senior and one sophomore. … George Wythe’s roster is comprised of one senior, two juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman. “We just want to stay true to ourselves and do what we’ve been doing, but hopefully a little better,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “Both teams will likely make some minor adjustments, but it simply comes down to who wants it most and is willing to do the small things that matter.”

Up Next: Either Lancaster (27-0) or Altavista (21-4) awaits the winner on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the state title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

GIRLS

Class 1

J.I. Burton (17-11) vs. Eastside (23-5)

7 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

The Skinny: This marks the fifth game this season between the Cumberland District archrivals with the Eastside Spartans having won three of the first four encounters. … Eastside prevailed by scores of 61-54, 63-47 and 45-38 in the first three contests. Burton bested the Spartans, 49-41 in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. … The teams had no problem in the state quarterfinals. Burton blasted Eastern Montgomery, 68-47. “The thing that stood out the most to me about the game was our defense and how calm we have become on the court,” said Raiders coach Terry Sturgill. Meanwhile, Eastside overwhelmed Fort Chiswell for a 71-49 victory. “This game was the best team effort all year with everyone stepping up offensively and defensively,” said Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk. … The teams are fairly young. J.I. Burton has just two seniors on its roster in A’nyah Hollinger and Abby Phipps, while Reagan McCoy is the lone senior for Eastside. … Eastside’s Azzy Hammons and Sarah Williams of the Raiders are two of Class 1’s best sophomore guards. ... This should be another hard-fought contest. “By now both teams know each other so well,” Sturgill said. “Both teams are so alike in many ways.”

Up Next: Rappahannock County (20-7) or Buffalo Gap (17-7) meets the winner in Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. state championship contest at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Class 2

Gate City (24-5) vs. Wise County Central (24-6)

7 p.m., Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

The Skinny: This is the 38th all-time meeting between these rivals and Wise County Central holds a 24-13 edge in the series that began during the 2011-12 season. Central is 3-2 against the Blue Devils this season. … Gate City has won its last four games – all by double digits – thanks to a balanced offensive attack and tough defense. “I know I have said this before, but their selflessness has gotten them here,” Blue Devils coach Kelly Smith Houseright said. “They all genuinely care about each other and don’t care who gets the credit. They want the best for each other and celebrate each other’s successes. It has been a phenomenal group to be around.” … Gate City’s roster is comprised of six seniors, four sophomores and two juniors. … Central starts one senior (Emilee Mullins), two sophomores (Emmah McAmis, Abbie Jordan) and two juniors (Madison Looney, Emilee Brickey). McAmis and Looney have both scored more than 1,000 career points. The Warriors are defending state champs. What has impressed veteran coach Robin Dotson about this group? “Just their desire to get back,” he said. …Dotson has 716 career wins and seven state championships as a head coach.

Up Next: The winner plays either John Marshall (20-6) or Clarke County (23-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the state title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond.