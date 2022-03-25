Sweet kitty girl! View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
As the injuries mounted and her playing time dwindled, many people in Macie Culbertson’s predicament would have perhaps called it quits or entered the ever-crowded transfer portal.
More than half of the region’s residents remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus — ranking the region last in the U.S. and well belo…
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.