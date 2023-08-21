ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School senior football player Brayden Self had a vision in elementary school.

“I wanted to play on Falcon Field,” Self said.

Flash forward to this week.

For the second straight year, the 6-foot, 220-pound Self will serve in a starring role at outside linebacker as the AHS Falcons open the season against Washington County rival John Battle.

The site will be Falcon Field.

“I’m ready,” Self said. “I grew up playing football in the Abingdon youth league. Abingdon has always had a good football program at the varsity level and every game means a lot to me.”

According to AHS head coach Garrett Amburgey said, Self demonstrates his pride in Falcon football in various ways.

“Brayden is a tremendous leader,” Amburgey said. “He comes ready to work in practice, in the weight room, and during games.”

The Abingdon linebacker corps also features powerful junior Alex Hawkins in the middle and speedy junior Lucas Honaker on the outside.

“Brayden is a key for us,” Honaker said. “He’s a great linebacker and he can also make plays for us on offense at tight end.”

While Self now excels as a hitman on defense, he occupied a different position in the youth leagues.

“I was short and stubby as a kid, so I played the line and saw time at guard, tackle and center,” Self said. “I was moved to middle linebacker in the seventh grade, and then made the switch to outside linebacker as I grew into my body and added height.”

In addition to tight end, Self might see some time at fullback this season.

What position does Self prefer?

“It doesn’t matter,” Self said. “I just love to compete.”

Self has paid his dues, conducted his research and observed older AHS football stars.

As a freshman and sophomore, he tried to pattern his approach to former receiver and current University of Virginia’s College at Wise redshirt freshman Peyton McClanahan.

“Peyton really encouraged me and taught me how to be a good athlete,” Self said. “On defense, I looked up to guys like Jackson Holmes and Timmy Jessee.”

Following a 5-6 record, AHS returns a group of 14 starters.

As one of just eight seniors on the roster, Self will be in the spotlight on defense and offense.

“Last season’s record has been a big motivator for everyone on the team, especially over the summer,” Self. “We’ve all put in the work to improve and we’re hoping it pays off.”

It’s time for the final episode of Self’s vision quest.

“I’m not much of a vocal leader, but I try my best to lead by my actions and example,” Self said. “That’s what I plan to do this season.”