Secret's out on versatile Lester

Grundy High School’s secret weapon is no longer much of a secret.

Sophomore Logan Lester had 77 rushing yards, 54 passing yards and snagged an interception as the Golden Wave posted a 30-19 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels last week in the VHSL Region 1D football finals.

It was a big-time performance on the big stage as Grundy (8-4) won its first regional championship in 20 years and clinched a spot in Saturday’s Class 1 state semifinals against the George Wythe Maroons.

“Logan Lester is a winner,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “He’s a sophomore who just carries himself so well and is fine with the role he has.”

Overshadowed by the likes of senior Ian Scammell (Grundy’s all-time leading rusher), senior Isaiah Boyd (who scored three touchdowns in the win over Patrick Henry) and fellow sophomore Wyatt Bush (the leader of the defense), Lester has steadily performed at a high level while not usually being in the spotlight.

“Logan is sort of the quiet kid on the team,” said Grundy center Cameron Keene. “He lets his play on the field talk for him. … If a team lets him get into the open field they are in trouble.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Lester, like teammate Ethan Roberts, is versatile and has played every position on offense save for the line.

Defensively, Lester has made seven interceptions from his cornerback spot.

“It impresses me how he can play just about anywhere on the field and always make plays,” said Grundy lineman Parker Snead.

Lester has had to endure some pain this year, however.

“This season has been a challenging season, but it’s been worth it,” Lester said. “I sprained my ankle in the middle of the season, which put me out a few games so I’ve been working hard at getting back to 100 percent.”

Lester broke his collarbone in the seventh game of the 2021 season against J.I. Burton, but he gained a new perspective as the Golden Wave advanced to the second round of the playoffs without him.

“Getting to watch Isaiah and Ian helped me to learn how to be a leader,” Lester said. “I've learned to watch more film and that helped me be more prepared on defense.”

Grundy has implemented a two-QB system this fall with Lester and Boyd splitting the snaps. It’s been seamless and productive.

“Isaiah and I spend a lot of time together during the summer for basketball and for football,” Lester said. “He's a non-selfish player and I'm thankful to have him as a teammate.”

Team chemistry has been among the keys to Grundy’s success.

“Coach Plymal spreads the ball out pretty good and we all run hard when it’s our turn,” Lester said. “When it's not, we all block hard for each other. None of us care about recognition, we just want to win.”

The other side of the ball, however, is where Lester has made the biggest impact.

“He has saved so many touchdowns this year for us,” Plymal said. “Whether it’s getting in a foot race with a kid or making an interception.”

His INT of a pass by PH quarterback Ben Belcher in the final moments put the finishing touches on the regional title-clinching win.

“When Ian scored the last touchdown we knew they were gonna have to throw it and that is not what they are best at,” Lester said. “So we had a good chance at ending the game. …It happened fast. The QB missed the receiver and I was able to adjust to the ball and make a play.”

Grundy avenged an earlier loss to PH and this week Golden Wave get a rematch with George Wythe, a team the Wave whipped 42-28 on Oct. 7.

“That was one of the games I was limited in because of my ankle injury,” Lester said. “I only played on defense, because I couldn’t cut. They have a balanced attack and they played hard. It will be a war come Saturday.”

A key element of Grundy’s battle plan includes Lester.

That’s no secret anymore.

“Playing in the state semis will be an experience my team and I will never forget,” Lester said. “This season has been a season I'll never forget, but we're not done yet.”