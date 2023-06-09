SALEM, Va. – Wise County Central junior Sophia Stallard had yet to score a goal in 2023, but she picked a prime opportunity to get on the board by being in the perfect spot at the perfect time.

Stallard found the back of the net off a rebound with 20:33 remaining to give the Warriors the lead for good in a 2-0 win over the Bruton Panthers in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer tournament at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium on Friday.

Central (18-3-2) plays Clarke County (23-0) today at 10 a.m. in the state title match in what will be another milestone moment in a history-making season for the Warriors.

“We’ve taken it one game at a time all year,” said Central coach Matt Mullins. “Every time we win one, I say ‘If we can just get one more I’ll be satisfied’ and every time we do that I want one more. It’s been wonderful.”

Just call them the Road Warriors.

Central went to Appomattox and knocked off the unbeaten Raiders by a 2-0 count on Tuesday and then were victorious by the same score a few days later in the New River Valley.

“Our defense was huge,” Mullins said. “It took us a long time to get going offensively. … Our nerves finally went away maybe 60 minutes into the game and we played with a lot more confidence after that first goal.”

That happened to be the first score for Stallard since a preseason scrimmage.

This one counted and will be a goal she never forgets for the rest of her life.

A textbook corner kick from sophomore Brylan Adkins set up a good look at the goal for Olivia Webb, but her shot hit the crossbar. The carom was corralled by Stallard, who scored and then was swarmed by her overjoyed teammates.

“Every soccer coach in America talks about crashing the back post,” Mullins said. “Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t but that was a moment where it bounced around and we were in the right spot at the right time to put one in.”

Stallard was still in a state of shock in the aftermath of the victory.

“I was just right there in the right spot,” she said. “It was pure luck and teamwork.”

Olivia Webb added a goal with 8:02 remaining – the 91st of her career – to seal the deal.

“As soon as Webb’s goal went in,” said Central senior goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton. “I was just like, ‘You know what, this is it. We’re going to the state finals.’”

A big reason Central has gotten this far is Barton, who stopped 13 shots on Friday and has not allowed a goal in the state tournament. She’s made 182 saves on the season.

“I had no doubt she wouldn’t be scored on,” Stallard said. “She is the best.”

Barton doesn’t get rattled.

At least you can’t tell if she does.

“I think my mindset is to stay composed,” Barton said. “I try to be very intimidating, while inside I am freaking out. At the same time I have full confidence in my teammates that they got this.”

Bruton (10-10) had chances, but the Panthers from Williamsburg couldn’t produce anything offensively.

In other words, Bruton was stonewalled by Barton.

“They were there,” said Bruton coach James Flynn. “We just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. … I would say that most of our shots were directly in the middle of the goal. If we could have found the corner a little more, we would have had a lot more success.”

Central was poised for a successful season with a veteran and talented group of players in the fold, but who would have envisioned a berth in the state finals?

Hardly anybody saw that coming.

“Honestly, my goal was just to make it through the first round of regions because we had never made it that far in my high school career,” Barton said.

Wise County Central is just the second school from far Southwest Virginia to ever make the VHSL girls soccer state finals: Graham was Group A runner-up in 2012. Graham (2021) and Virginia High (1997) are the only current Region D schools to do so on the boys side and they had second-place finishes as well.

The upstart Warriors play a traditional power today in the Clarke County Eagles, who cruised to a 6-0 semifinal win over Glenvar on Friday. Abbie Jordan and Ameera Youmessi are soccer standouts who were on Central’s girls basketball team that lost to Clarke County in the state hoops finals back in March.

Regardless of the result today, it’s been a heck of a ride for the Wise County Central Warriors.

The program was just born 11 years ago.

“We’re going to give it our best and try to make everybody proud,” Mullins said.