A series of construction projects currently underway at four Washington County high schools are all expected to be wrapped up by this fall.

Construction on the new field house at Patrick Henry High School is expected to be complete by August, said Washington County schools Superintend Keith Perrigan.

He reported that and other progress on projects during last week’s Washington County Virginia School Board meeting.

“The field house will be ready by week one of home games at Patrick Henry,’ Perrigan said.

The front canopy at John S. Battle High School should be completed in September at the entrance to the school’s new security vestibule, according to Perrigan.

“It’s really waiting on materials and supplies,” Perrigan said. “If they had them here today, I think they could finish them up pretty quickly.”

It’s pretty much the same story for the vestibule and canopy additions at Abingdon High School “except it will be October” when that wraps up, Perrigan said.

In turn, both Abingdon and John. S. Battle high schools have had clearance to be able to move back into their central offices – after months of being displaced due to the front-entrance construction projects.

Track work is also under way at Abingdon High School by pouring rubber on the surface, Perrigan said. “They’ll finish that up later in the school year.”

Similar work has taken place on the track at Patrick Henry High School at Glade Spring. But due to finding soft soil, that track had to be removed down to the dirt. Next, asphalt will be applied, followed by a rubber surface, according to Perrigan. Elsewhere, construction of the new restrooms at Patrick Henry High School and Holston High School are still ongoing but “should be great additions,” Perrigan said.

“I’ve not made it to Holston to see that restroom,” Perrigan said. “But all the projects I’ve looked at seem phenomenal.”