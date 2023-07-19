BRISTOL, Tenn. —The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education on Monday recognized the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and Bristol Tennessee Fire Department for their continued efforts keeping the school system safe.

As officers from both the two departments were presented with patches that read, "We serve and protect Viking Nation," they posed for pictures with local Bristol, Tennessee, city and school officials during the board's July meeting.

Board member Jennifer Henson emphasized the actions of both agencies on May 3 at Tennessee High School.

"We want to acknowledge and celebrate the Bristol Police Department, the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, and all our emergency responders for their swift response on May 3 when we received a notification of a threat at Tennessee High School," she said. "Their immediate actions, in collaboration with School Resource Officer Aaron Colley, ensured the safety and security of our students. Their dedication to protecting the Viking nation is remarkable, and we are immensely grateful for their prompt response in a very challenging situation."

In her remarks, Henson also referenced the daily efforts by both agencies to keep kids and staff safe.

"Additionally, we would like to honor the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department for their outstanding partnership and the bravery they demonstrate every day to protect and serve the students and staff within the Bristol Tennessee school system," Henson said.

Eric Cuddy, board chair, emphasized the troubling times we live in and thanked the departments.

"As a parent, these are scary times. But knowing that we have you guys relieves some of that fear," Cuddy said. "I think I can speak for Derek (Linkous), Jennifer (Henson), and all of us who have kids or grandkids that are in our school system. Thank you so much."

The School board also presented SRO Officer Colley with an individual commendation recognizing his bravery during the lockdown of Tennessee High School in May.

"When alerted to a potential threat within the school, his immediate instinct to head towards the perceived danger demonstrated exceptional courage, dedication, and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to the safety and well being of our students and staff was showcased in every action he took that day," said board member Debbie Darnell. "His unparalleled commitment to the safety and security of the Viking nation is evident not only through his actions on May 3, but also through the measures he takes every single day to safeguard our students."

During the meeting, the board also recognized the Tennessee High School track and field team for winning the state championship and Assistant Principal Paul Pendleton for being inducted into the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame.