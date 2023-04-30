NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championships Scenes from NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 The King men’s volleyball team huddles up prior to its NCAA tournament match with Ohio State on Sunday at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. Contributed photos by Rafael Suanes, NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championships King men’s volleyball coach Ryan Booher meets with several of his players during the match on Sunday with Ohio State. King junior Warren Davis goes high for a kill during the Tornado’s three-set loss to Ohio State. Contributed photo by Rafael Suanes, NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championships King’s AJ Drooker slams the ball across the net for the Tornado. Brian Woodson King’s Aaron Milstead (6) and Jack Sarnowski attempt to block a shot by Ohio State’s Jacob Pasteur during the Buckeyes’ three-set win over the Tornado. Ohio State fans celebrate the Buckeyes’ three-set win over King. Related to this story Most Popular PREP BASEBALL: Bristol eighth-grader Hayden Reed commits to Va. Tech Hayden Reed has yet to play a varsity game, but he’s already solidified his future as a NCAA Division I athlete. 29 nominations received for Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence Twenty-nine nominations were received for the Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence. PREP ROUNDUP: Rily Cobler (Holston), Arin Rife (Richlands), Braelyn Hall (Eastside), Rheagan Waldon (Rye Cove), Noah Sills (John Battle) among stars; Tennessee High baseball team clinches ULC title; Eastside scores 27 on diamond It turned out to be a magnificent Monday for Rily Cobler of the Holston Cavaliers. New owner, new life for Abingdon yarn shop ABINGDON, Va. — A brick-and-mortar business is relaunching in Abingdon with new ownership that plans to expand its mission. Morgan Wallen fans upset about abrupt concert cancellation The country star, who is just 11 dates into his seven-month global tour, told fans that he spoke to his doctor and has been told he is unable to sing.