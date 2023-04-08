NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (5) will start on the pole for tonight’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ryan Preece (41), who is trailing Busch, will start eighth.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace fist-pumps a fan during an appearance at McDonald’s in Blountville on Saturday. Wallace will drive the McDonald’s Dr. Pepper/Toyota in tonight’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
A fan dressed the Easter Bunny made an early appearance at BMS on Saturday night. The Food City Dirt Race will be held on Easter Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Spectators enjoying the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on a cold, wet Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
