Scenes from Bristol Motor Speedway Apr 5, 2023 10 min ago 0 1 of 3 Bristol Motor Speedway stands ready for the 2023 Food City Dirt Race. Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier The iconic "It's Bristol Baby" sign will be a popular spot for photos as race week begins in Bristol. The racing action begins on Friday and continues through Sunday night. Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier Campers full of excited race fans have begun to set up in the Earhart Campground on the outskirts of Bristol Motor Speedway. Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier Related to this story Most Popular Dairy Queen will sell Blizzards for 85 cents to celebrate summer menu. Here's what to know. Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate. FINAL FOUR | A 'Rad' experience; Former VI player now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech As the big stage beckons for Radvile Autukaite, the assistant women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech certainly hasn’t forgotten the small s… Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions. A Florida toddler found in an alligator's mouth was put in the lake by his father, police say The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said. PREP ROUNDUP: Adam Moore picks up first win as VHS skipper; Rye Cove softball still unbeaten; VHS softball, boys soccer beat Battle, Trojan girls triumph over Bearcats; Abingdon baseball suffers first loss Adam Moore got his first win as Virginia High’s head baseball coach on Thursday as his Bearcats came up with more and more offense.