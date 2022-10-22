Scammell, Grundy claim 3rd straight BDD crown

HURLEY, Va. — Ian Scammell had a lot of goals he wished to achieve when the Grundy Golden Wave travelled to The Cliff on Friday night.

The 5-foot-11 senior tailback left no doubt Friday that he is the premier back in the Black Diamond District.

Behind 208 yards and three touchdowns from Scammell, the Grundy Golden Wave defeated the Hurley Rebels 42-18 to clinch its third consecutive Black Diamond District championship at Smiley Ratliff Field at the Cliff Friday night in Hurley.

“That is another steppingstone,” said Grundy head coach Craig Plymal after his team’s triumph. “We have a week off. We have to get healthy. We have to get ready for a tough Wise Central bunch and hopefully a playoff run.”

The crowd not only saw Grundy clinch the BDD title but also witnessed Scammell become Buchanan County’s all-time leading rusher.

“It is awesome. It was always a goal coming up through middle school. I was looking at it and knew it was reachable for me,” Scammell said. “It is an amazing feeling to finally reach that goal.”

Friday marked the 33rd edition of this Buchanan County showdown and it resembled a track meet in the opening frame as both squads cemented their game plans on the ground.

Hurley tailback Alex Duty plunged into the end zone with 2:49 left in the first quarter to put the Rebels out in front of Grundy 6-0. It took Grundy five seconds in the second quarter to pierce the scoreboard at Smiley Ratliff Field. when quarterback Logan Lester scurried 16 yards to pay dirt to put the Golden Wave in front 8-6 after Ethan Roberts’s successful two-point conversion plunge. Ian Scammell added a score with a sprinted 51 yard dash to the end zone to extend Grundy’s lead to 14-6 at halftime.

Grundy added a 48-yard scoring run by Scammell and a 34-yard touchdown by Isaiah Boyd to extend the lead to 30-6.

Payton Hurley, who finished 144 yards on the round, added a 1-yard run for Hurley. Scammell ran 74 yards for another score to increase the margin to 36-12. Scammell completed the hat trick for Grundy as he dashed 74 yards for his third touchdown of the evening. Logan Lester followed with a 51-yard scoring reception from Boyd for the Golden Wave.

“Hurley is always going to play tough. We knew they were going to come out firing. We just had to be ready for it,” Scammell said postgame. “We had a few mistakes in the beginning. We knew we could correct those and run off with it just like we always do.”

Landon Bailey darted into the end zone from 10 yards out with 1:10 left in the contest for Hurley to end the scoring.

The victory marked Grundy’s fifth Black Diamond District title in school history since joining in 2011 and its 12th overall district title.

As for Hurley, John Paul Justus saw positives, such as outrushing Grundy 352-287, in his team’s defeat but looks to get back in the win column next week against a tough Montcalm (WV) team.

“I am very proud of our team. We didn’t get the scores like we needed,” Justus said. “We challenged the kids and told them that no one had really took it to Grundy this season. We outrushed them but somethings do not go your way on the scoreboard. That is the only thing I feel like we lost at tonight.

“We have Montcalm here next week and that is a big point game for us. If we win that, maybe that will get us into the playoffs.”