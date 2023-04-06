Dirt racing is not for everyone.

The scene can get dusty, heated and downright confusing.

And those are just three reasons why the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is so important to the sport.

The whole purpose of the dirt experiment at BMS three years ago was to spark interest in the Bristol spring race where attendance had steadily fallen.

While the past two Food City Dirt Races may not have been masterpieces in terms of race craft and cinematic quality, the events did attract national attention.

Just look at the fallout from the 2022 drama, which featured a crash between the leaders on the final turn of the final lap.

Some may have cringed when Kyle Busch emerged with yet another Bristol conquest, but the wild highlights were shown on sportscasts across the country.

Here’s another reason that a change of pace is needed.

Through the first eight Cup races this season, television ratings have declined for each event. There have been six double digit drops, including a 41% downturn for Richmond.

Viewership totals have dipped for other forms of motorsports as well, but it’s clear that NASCAR could use a boost.

Whether you like dirt racing or hate it, the spectacle is ever changing.

For drivers, there is no decoder for solving the challenge and practice in high-tech simulators only helps so much.

Due to varying conditions, including the weather, no dirt track or race is ever the same.

Track owners can employ dust gurus to conjure up temporary fixes, but it’s virtually impossible to create and maintain a perfect surface. And that’s where the dirt scene gets spicy.

We’ve all seen the millionaire-drivers master speedways with multiple passing lanes, so what does it hurt putting them on clay at one of the most fearsome facilities in motorsports.

Call it trickery if you want, but watching the likes of Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson attempt to navigate and slide 3,400-pound stock cars around a half-mile track is definitely not boring.

From car numbers to schedules, NASCAR fans cling to tradition.

With the return of the dirt race at BMS and the resurrection of the short-track Mecca at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the leaders of the sport are trying to generate fresh interest by embracing their rich history.