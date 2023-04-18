RICHLANDS, Va. - A familiar face will be at the helm of the Richlands girls' basketball program next spring.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Tazewell County School Board named Tommie Sargent to the job. Sargent is an RHS grad and former player for the Blue Tornado. She was an assistant on the team that went 22-2 this past season.

That team, led by freshman all-state selection Annsley Trivette, lost to eventual state runner-up Wise Central in the Region 2D semifinals. In addition to Trivette the team will return Jaylyn Altizer, Chloe Reynolds and Arin Rife, who all started at times.

Sergent replaces Tom Rife, who was involved in an incident with a fan during that season-ending loss to Wise Central.

In an unrelated matter, the board also promoted from within to fill the boys' basketball job at Tazewell. Steve O'Neal, who was an assistant under Kondwani Patterson, was elevated to the head job.

O'Neal came to Tazewell from Honaker and has served as an assistant in both basketball and baseball for the Bulldogs. His son, Caleb, played both sports at Tazewell, graduating in 2022.

Patterson resigned after this past season that saw the Bulldogs struggle with injuries and fail to make the region playoffs. While all-region selection Johan Willis graduates, the team returns Tre Blankenship, Brody and Walker Patterson and other talented players.