A home built prior to Bristol, Virginia’s incorporation has been restored by a Washington County couple, who are hosting a reception today from noon-2 p.m., featuring Rita Springer, 93, great-granddaughter of the original owner and the restored home’s first overnight guest.
BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Monday in Washington County near Bristol, according to the Virginia State Police.
Derrick Patterson is departing the only place he’s ever coached for a job opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
For nearly three hours, the Washington County Planning Commission debated Monday on whether to allow the “Rodeo in the Valley” to happen this coming weekend along Reedy Creek Road.
“I guess I’m going to be on the blooper reels for the rest of my life," Pirates first baseman Will Craig (Science Hill) said as he reflects on Thursday's fielding gaffe
“He made a mistake and that’s it,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “You don’t option a guy [to the minor leagues] because of the fact he made a mistake. We make mistakes in all realms of life. It just happened to be something nobody’s ever seen before.”
BRISTOL, Va. — Washington County’s “Rodeo in the Valley” is now headed to the Russell County Fairgrounds in Castlewood, Virginia.
PREP HOOPS: Rising junior Sean Cusano moving to South Carolina with family after helping Union win 2021 VHSL state title
“I enjoyed my time at Union and will miss the relationships I created with my teammates and coaches,” Cusano said. “I am happy I left on a high note of winning a state championship.”
Adam Vinatieri officially announced his retirement from the gridiron a few days ago, slamming shut the book on a career that saw him kick his way to the top of the National Football League annals.
HANSONVILLE, Va. — A two-vehicle wreck involving a school bus in Russell County on Tuesday morning sent one person to a hospital.
