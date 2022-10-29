 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Conference

Samford moves into first in SoCon

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Michael Hiers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Samford rolled past The Citadel 38-3 on Saturday.

Samford (7-1, 5-0 Southern Conference), ranked 13th in the FCS coaches poll, built a 21-3 halftime lead on two Hiers touchdown passes and a 1-yard run by Jaylan Thomas. After Hiers’ third TD pass in the third quarter, Trey Elston capped the scoring with a 53-yard fumble return in the fourth.

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tyler Huff passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 132 yards and a score to help Furman beat Chattanooga. `Furman took a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on Huff’s long throw over the middle to Ryan Miller, who broke a tackle at the 5 and scored from 30-yards out. The Chattanooga quarterback capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard run.

Huff was 16 of 25 with an interception and he carried it 20 times for Furman (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference). Devin Abrams added 34 yards rushing and a score, and Miller caught four passes for 64 yards.

Preston Hutchinson passed for 270 yards with one touchdown for Chattanooga (6-2, 4-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Tyron Arnett had six catches for 100 yards.

