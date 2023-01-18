Samford-ETSU

Samford 69, East Tennessee State 59
SAMFORD (69) – Parham 1-2 2-2 5, Rillie 0-1 2-3 2, Marshall 6-13 2-3 17, Dye 7-14 4-5 19, Johnson 0-4 2-4 2, Campbell 4-10 2-2 11, Staton-McRay 3-6 1-1 7, Achor 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-54 15-20 69.
ETSU (59) - King 2-7 0-0 4, Strothers 2-7 1-2 5, Haynes 7-13 4-8 18, Smith 5-10 0-0 11, Seymour 2-5 1-3 6, Hairston 2-5 0-0 6, Jancek 2-3 0-0 4, George 0-0 0-0 0, Illic 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 24-55 6-13 59.
Halftime – Samford 35-33. 3-point goals – Samford 6-19 (Marshall 3, Parham 1, Dye, Campbell), ETSU 5-18 (Hairston 2, Smith, Seymour, Illic.) Assists – Samford 9 (Parham 3), ETSU 12 (King, Strothers 4), Rebounds – Samford 38 (Marshall 12), ETSU 31 (Haynes 8). Total fouls – Samford 14, ETSU 19. Fouled out - Marshall
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544