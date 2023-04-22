The Salyers connection was the key in Castlewood High School’s latest baseball triumph.

Jasper Salyers tallied two RBIs and Ryan Salyers pitched four hitless innings of relief in the Blue Devils’ 4-3 victory over Mountain Mission on Saturday.

Castlewood improved to 8-3 as they were on the winning end of a pitching duel.

The Blue Devils managed just two hits – via Austin Kiser and Cayden Dishman – but it turned out to be enough as they overcame an early 3-0 deficit.

Salyers struck out eight and walked one after taking over on the bump for Xavier Sanders following the first inning.

Alexanda Nyakemori Jr.’s first-inning single was the only hit for Mountain Mission. Jackson Mosley struck out six Castlewood batters in a tough-luck loss on the mound.

Elder 12, Tennessee High 5

Evan Mutter homered for Tennessee High, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to the Elder Panthers of Cincinnati, Ohio, in a game at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.

THS (17-4) has played opponents from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio this season.

Tazewell 5, Bluefield (W.Va.) 3

Gavin Duty was the winning pitcher as the Bulldogs won a Coppinger Invitational game.

LATE FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 10, Rural Retreat 2

Kylan Brooks, Abigail Hileman and Cierra Skeens had two hits each and Erin Rasnake struck out nine to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Indians.

Jenna Mutter had a two-run double for Rural Retreat.