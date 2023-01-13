Safety Town comes to Holston View Elementary

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Students at Holston View Elementary School had a field trip come to them Friday.

Kindergarteners and first graders participated in the school’s first Safety Town day where they got to learn about and practice street safety with a simulation course set up in the school gym. In the library, they learned from city firefighters and police officers the basics of fire safety and how to interact with service animals.

Lauren Ragan, a special education teacher at Holston View and an event organizer, said it was inspired by Knoxville’s Safety City, a child-sized town offering hands-on safety learning opportunities.

“I wanted to bring it to the school,” Ragan said. “By setting up the interactive event and then bringing in community guests, it’s really able to be just as hands-on while still staying at school and making it accessible.”

Ragan noted that the event was inclusive of students with varying abilities and that it supported concepts discussed in the classroom.

“Kindergarteners and first graders are expected to be able to react to a fire drill safely,” Ragan said. “We also want them to know what to do if they are on the road, crossing streets. It’s general safety, but sometimes it can get missed, so it’s really to highlight that.”