CLINCHPORT, Va. – Rye Cove High School’s football team produced a surprising gridiron blockbuster in 2022 that was lauded by even Southwest Virginia’s most cynical pigskin critics.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Gary Collier, the Eagles compiled a 7-3 record, earned a share of the Cumberland District championship, hosted a first-round playoff game and reinvigorated community support as fans came out in droves to support the squad.

That came after Rye Cove managed eight wins in the 10 previous seasons combined and entered the fall on a 13-game losing streak.

Call it a long-awaited box-office smash.

It is now time for the sequel at the small Scott County school.

At last year’s media day, folks wondered if the Eagles would win a game.

Twelve months later, Collier’s club is the favorite of many to win the Cumberland crown and the roster numbers 47.

Will Rye Cove regress or will the Eagles soar to even greater heights?

“We’re not going to be overlooked and we kind of have a target on us now,” Collier said. “Our expectations are much higher than they were last year. That’s the program we want to be. We don’t want to win a game or two and everybody be excited or satisfied about that. Our expectations are up and we toughened up our schedule a bit.”

The Eagles started just three seniors a year ago, so the roster is almost entirely intact.

Dudes like defensive back Logan Barnette (six interceptions), quarterback Landon Lane (866 passing yards; 493 rushing yards), two-way lineman Trevor Darnell (47 tackles), linebacker Carter Roach-Hodge (74 tackles), defensive end Jay Bowen (three sacks) and fullback Will Rollins (359 rushing yards) had breakout seasons a year ago and are back in the fold.

Newcomers include highly-touted 6-foot-5, 318-pound freshman offensive lineman Ethan Lawson.

“We’re confident right now,” said senior running back/defensive back Payton Darnell. “We’re ready to play that first game.”

Rye Cove has plenty of motivation too after its memorable run concluded with consecutive defeats.

The Eagles dropped a 28-12 decision to archrival Twin Springs in in the final game of the regular season.

That was followed with a 31-8 first-round Region 1D playoff setback to Holston as quarterback Noah Tweed of the Cavaliers ran all over Rye Cove’s defense.

How did the Eagles spend the offseason?

“A lot of lifting,” Lane said. “We tried to hit that hard and get stronger and faster.”

Lane put on around 20 pounds of muscle, as did many of his bulked-up teammates.

“The difference I see is we’re so much stronger,” Collier said. “We had two kids in March of last year bench press over 200 pounds, one of them being an eighth-grader. Last we counted it was 16 or 18 that are over 200 now and another dozen that’s close. One thing we didn’t do last year was push anybody around.”

The first act of this edition of the Eagles comes on Aug. 9 in a scrimmage against Unaka in Northeast Tennessee.

An outright district title and the first postseason triumph since 2002 would make the sequel even better than part one of the Collier era, but the coach is neither living in the past or projecting the future.

“You have to move on and get better,” Collier said. “We went right back to work [after that playoff loss] and we’re just going to take it week by week.”