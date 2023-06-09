DALEVILLE, Va. – A magical season for Rye Cove softball was extended for one more day thanks to a memorable pitching performance from Eagles’ junior right-hander Eden Muncy.

Muncy shut down Central Lunenberg for the first 10 innings before Rye Cove’s bats finally awoke in the 11th for a four-run rally as the Lady War Eagles advanced to the Class 1 state final with a 4-1, 11-inning victory on Friday afternoon at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Muncy finished the day allowing just four hits while striking out 20. The only run she allowed came in the bottom of the 11th with an unearned run by the Chargers. Before the final frame Lunenburg Central had gotten only one runner as far as third base and that was in the first.

“I had the adrenaline working and I had faith in God and faith in my teammates that they would eventually pull it out,” Muncy said.

Rye Cove (27-0) finally did just that in the top of the 11th stringing together three hits to start the inning. Second baseman Sara Byrd started the rally with a single and leftfielder Montana Dillowe followed with a double to the wall in left center that scored Byrd and put the Eagles on top.

After a bunt single from Jasmine Stanley put runners on first and third, Rye Cove catcher Gracie Turner came up two batters later belting a double to score the Eagles’ second run. MacKenzie Hood concluded the rally with a sacrifice fly to score the third run, but the Chargers outfielder overthrew the catcher trying to get the runner coming to the plate allowing Turner to score all the way from second on the play to make it 4-0.

The 11th-inning rally came after Chargers’ starter Tristan Buchanan had held Rye Cove to just two hits over the first ten innings matching Muncy’s effort pitch-for-pitch. The Chargers’ right-hander also totaled 10 strikeouts on the day.

“I knew if we just stayed in there, we would be okay. The bottom of the lineup really came through for us (in the 11th),” Rye Cove head coach Nick Hood said. “We’ve played in some close games and we’re not afraid of it.”

Lunenberg Central (17-4) finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 11th when after Abby Gustof doubled with one out, leadoff hitter Lydia Anderson grounded to third. The throw to first by Rye Cove third baseman Maddy Wood got past the bag, however, allowing Gustof to score and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Mundy, though, didn’t panic getting the final two outs on pop ups to third and then second base to begin the celebration for the large contingent of Rye Cove fans who made the journey to Botetourt County.

“How about that small school from Clinchport playing for a state championship,” Hood said in the postgame celebration.

A win on Saturday for Rye Cove would be the first state softball title in school history.

“We are ready for tomorrow,” Muncy said.