Nearly 13 months after city voters approved allowing a casino to operate in Bristol, Virginia, its first tangible steps are occurring.
VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston's Akers, Graham's Palmer both played for the legendary Glynn Carlock
On the eve of an important game or in the aftermath of a crucial victory, the cell phone belonging to Holston High School football coach Chris Akers will buzz and alert him of an incoming text message from Tony Palmer.
If the Holston Cavaliers and Abingdon Falcons were to prevail in state semifinal games on Saturday they would produce the most important high school football wins in the history of Washington County, Virginia.
Southwest Virginia is well represented in Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s transition program with members on the steering committee and five of the 14 landing teams for the cabinet.
Graham quarterback Zack Blevins earned legend status the hard way Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
According to Abingdon High baseball coach Mark Francisco and other community leaders in Abingdon, a new sports attraction just off Interstate 81’s Exit 17 has the potential to create dreams and transform lives.
A recent Virginia Department of Environmental Quality email termed a situation with pumps at the Bristol, Virginia landfill as “dire,” prompting City Council action this week.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is a quarterback prodigy but the script for this freshman is unique.
Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
“We rely on it,” said senior quarterback/safety Brycen Sheets. “Our offense does put up some points, but we like to play defense.”