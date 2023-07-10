ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County's Board of Supervisors is slated to host a public hearing on Tuesday on whether to allow a high-end recreational vehicle campground near I-81's Exit 7.

The Washington County Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of a requested special exception permit to allow the project at its June 26 meeting for what's being described as "an upscale RV park."

Developers are also seeking a rezoning of 30 of those 40 acres from B-2 general business to A-2 general agriculture, county documents show.

The campground is proposed to be developed by Two Eagle, LLC. The proposed exception covers 40 acres but he campground would occupy nearly 31 acres just off Lee Highway near I-81 Exit 7, at 21324 Forsythe Road.

The site is the hillside behind Mellow Mushroom and bordered on the east by Resting Tree Drive, county documents show.

"This particular property, years ago, was a driving range," said Stephen Richardson, the county's zoning administrator. "These folks are asking for an RV park campground."

As proposed, the campground would include a swimming pool, dog walk, tennis court, pickleball court, fire pits, general store, bathhouse, walking path, playground and laundry facility, Richardson said.

Planning documents show the project would include an 800 square foot office and check-in building, 1,000 square foot restroom and laundry facility, 1,600 square foot clubhouse and "little cabins" not to exceed 240 square feet and 15 feet high.

The campground site is not far from Beaver Creek and the Bristol Virginia city limits. Still, Richardson said, "It's all out of the flood hazard."

The west side of the proposed campground adjoins a nearly 100-acre site that was recently sold at auction, near the intersection of Lee Highway and Clear Creek Road.

It also adjoins Sugar Hollow Park.

Planning Commission member Dulcie Mumpower made the motion to approve the request to rezone the property to allow the campground to be developed.

"It's an ideal place," Mumpower said. "I think it is an ideal location. And that's definitely a need for it."

The approval included four stipulations. That the park meet all requirements specified in zoning code, that it be a maximum of 150 camping spots, it be completed within five years and the camping units comply with zoning code, according to county documents.