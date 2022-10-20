Rural Retreat picks up must-win at Northwood

SALTVILLE, Va. – The Virginia High School League football playoffs don’t begin until Nov. 11, but the Rural Retreat Indians are already in must-win mode.

They took care of their first order of business on Thursday night as a dominant defense and the rushing of senior Gatlin Hight highlighted a 45-0 triumph over Hogoheegee District rival Northwood.

Rural Retreat (4-3, 2-1) entered Thursday’s game on the outside looking in when it came to the eight-team Region 1D playoff field, sitting in ninth in the most recent VHSL playoff power points rating scale.

The outcome of upcoming games against Holston (Oct. 28) and Lebanon (Nov. 5) will determine if the Indians reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

“I believe if we keep that energy,” Hight said. “We can go places.”

The place Hight frequented often on Thursday was the end zone.

His 42-yard scoring sprint with 10:49 left in the second quarter put Rural Retreat up 10-0. He added TD jaunts from 10, 6 and 31 yards in finishing with 146 yards on 21 carries.

“He runs smart,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “He’s very good with the ball in his hands.”

Hight broke his collarbone in the first game of the 2021 season and that cost him the remainder of his junior season.

He has been making up for lost time this fall.

“I started off a little slow, but told myself to keep on going and pick it back up to the level I need to be,” the 6-foot, 204-pound Hight said. “I think I’m reaching it.”

Meanwhile, Rural Retreat’s defense delivered once again.

A week after holding Chilhowie to one first down in a 32-0 win, the Indians didn’t allow Northwood to get past midfield until the Panthers’ final possession of the game.

Northwood had more punts (six) than first downs (four) and Rural Retreat limited its opponent to 83 yards of total offense.

“We feel good about the defense, especially with the experience we have on the back end in the secondary,” Hughes said. “[Ely] Blevins has been there [at safety] for a long time and [Caleb] Roberts is playing very well at cornerback. When you can play well in the back end it takes a lot of pressure off the other guys.”

Northwood (3-5, 1-3) has notched its most wins in a season in five years, but the playoff hopes for the Panthers were all but extinguished on Thursday.

They committed five turnovers in being blanked for the third straight game. KJ Comer and Denim Kirk played well on defense, but the offense generated very little.

“My kids battled and I am proud of them,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. “We’ve moved forward some this year and we try to get better every week, but there are tough teams in this district from top to bottom.”

Blevins and freshman Chaz Penwright also had TD runs for the Indians on Thursday, while senior Levi Crockett booted a field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points.

Two of Rural Retreat’s losses have been to Patrick Henry (currently the Region 1D points leader) and undefeated Grayson County (the top seed in Region 1C at the moment) as the Indians have been battle-tested.

They are looking to hit their stride at the right time.

“Our playoff lives – what’s what we’re fighting for,” Hughes said. “Hopefully, we can get in the playoffs and get a decent seed and see what happens.”

Rural Retreat 3 14 21 7—45

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RR – Crockett 29 FG

RR – Hight 42 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Hight 10 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Blevins 9 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Hight 6 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Hight 31 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Penwright 2 run (Crockett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 14, N 4; Rushes-Yards: RR 38-252, N 26-69; Passing Yards: RR 22, N 14; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 2-9-1, N 1-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: RR 0-0, N 6-4; Penalties-Yards: RR 3-40, N 8-38; Punts-Average: RR 2-34.5, N 6-22.2