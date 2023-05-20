With the addition of classifications and expansion of regional tournament fields in recent years, Virginia High School League district tournaments have lost some luster in the eyes of many.

However, that trophy the softball team at Rural Retreat collected on Friday had a nice shine to it in representing a major milestone.

That’s because the Indians recorded three wins in three days to win the Hogoheegee District softball tournament for the first time in program history.

Triumphs over Chilhowie (11-6), Lebanon (5-3) and Patrick Henry (2-0) secured the top prize for the tournament’s fourth seed.

“The key was the energy that we brought and focus on making plays,” said ninth-year Rural Retreat coach Johnny Dix. “The energy level was great from making plays in the field to getting timely hits and the girls on the bench were incredible also. We played together and had each other’s backs.”

Elaina Terry hit a fourth-inning grand slam in the first-round win over Chilhowie.

That set up a showdown with regular-season champion Lebanon, which had went undefeated in Hogoheegee District play and had posted 10-2 and 7-2 victories over Rural Retreat in the regular season.

“After we beat Chilhowie on Wednesday I told the girls that we are not done, let’s shock everybody and beat Lebanon,” Dix said.

With the game tied at three runs apiece with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, freshman Olivia Crouse connected for a two-run double on a 3-2 pitch to give the Indians the lead for good. Jenna Mutter got the final six outs in the circle.

“It was a total team effort,” Dix said.

On Friday, Kailey Davidson outdueled Patrick Henry’s Sophia Wright as the Indians clinched the title. Davidson struck out three and benefitted from solid defense behind her.

Meanwhile, Terry and Olivia Bailey each had two hits and two RBIs in that win.

Rural Retreat (13-10) plays at defending Region 1D champion and perennial postseason contender Eastside on Friday at 1 p.m. in a quarterfinal clash.

Regardless of what happens in that game, the Indians spent the weekend relishing a history-making achievement.

“They were excited to say the least,” Dix said. “It was great. We have never been in a game like that before. … To win a district tournament championship is awesome.”