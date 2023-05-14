BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington first heard the oft-cited quote while taking part in a leadership class.

“If your presence doesn’t make an impact, your absence won’t make a difference,” were the wise words of a philosopher that so deeply resonated with the teenager that she decided to apply them to aspects of her own life.

Arrington has walked the walk – or ran the run in her case – in being a leader in more ways than one.

She led wire-to-wire in winning the 3,200-meter run at the 2021 TSSAA state track and field championships, blitzing the competition in a meet held at Rockvale High School just outside of Murfreesboro.

“Eight laps of guts and glory,” Arrington said with a huge smile as she described her favorite track event.

Seven months ago, Arrington became Tennessee High’s first state cross country champion as she won the TSSAA Class A/AA title at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, prevailing 14 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.

“It meant the world,” Arrington said. “All the hard work had paid off.”

Then there’s the other kind of leadership that is not as easy to define as being in front of a large pack of distance runners.

“To me, being a leader is being someone that guides, empowers and inspires others, while also holding them accountable,” Arrington said. “Good leaders have values, lead by example, show integrity, help others grow, are humble, driven, selfless and truthful and are also open-minded. … I strive to be a leader to my peers and to those younger than me.”

In leading by example, one just has to look for Arrington as she takes an early morning jog in downtown Bristol or a sunset jaunt at Steele Creek Park.

“You see her running around town all the time,” said teammate Fairyn Meares. “You’ll see her one minute and then see her again later at the same pace and you know she’s been running forever. It’s impressive to watch. … She’s super dedicated, she’s supportive in everything and we all look up to her a lot.”

Those aforementioned gold medals might cause some state champs to coast on their accomplishments. What keeps Arrington moving forward?

“Consistency and just not letting up,” Arrington said. “Not getting complacent and always striving.”

That is where that drive comes in.

“It’s a self thing,” Arrington said. “Pushing myself as hard and as fast as I can go and testing my limits. It’s as much of a mental sport as it is physical. If you’re mentally not there, physically you are not going to run well.”

Everybody that knows Arrington can cite examples of her going above and beyond.

“I have never been around a runner with as much internal motivation as Zoe possesses,” said THS track and field coach Brad Stubbs. “We were competing in the Big 11 Conference track meet Zoe’s sophomore year and we needed her to compete in three events for team points – the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meters. This is a rare combination for a distance runner to take on in a single meet. Obviously, performance for all three races is greatly affected from total fatigue accumulated and also the risk of injury is far higher as well.

“However, she accepted this task for our team and rose to the occasion. She ended up winning all three events.”

Her desire to lead is not restricted to athletic endeavors.

She has a 3.92 GPA as she hits the books with the same fervor she does a 5K, is a member of the National Honor Society and is editor of Tennessee High’s yearbook.

Arrington has helped with special-needs students through Adaptive Aquatics, River’s Way and peer tutoring.

“I love it,” Arrington said. “As much as I would like to say I’ve helped them, I think they’ve helped me more. They are such bright lights in this world.”

To witness her humility, watch after she crosses the finish line following a grueling race and gives a high five or pat on the back to her fellow harriers.

“I think running’s the sweetest sport because people are always encouraging each other,” Arrington said, “As much as we’re competing against each other, all runners know how hard it is and the pain and training it takes to get on that starting line.”

For the most accomplished cross country runner in school history, Arrington had humble beginnings in the sport.

She had tried her hand at tumbling, cheerleading, soccer and horseback riding as a youngster.

“It’s a funny story,” Arrington said. “I hated running. My parents put me in Girls on the Run when I was in elementary school. I used to play soccer and would run up and down the field and have crazy amounts of endurance. I won the local 5K at the end of the season. I got to middle school and my parents [Trey and Amber] said I should run cross country and I was a little reluctant.”

A little?

“In seventh grade, Zoe wasn’t very competitive,” said Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn. “She wouldn’t run anything over the 800 in track. Her eighth-grade year is when it started clicking for Zoe.”

It took her all of one race – the annual Run for the Hills event at South Holston Dam – to become a freshman phenom in her debut for the THS Vikings in the fall of 2019.

“It had been raining the day before and it was still pouring down rain the morning of,” Arrington said. “So needless to say, it was the true cross country experience with all the mud and water. I remember being a nervous wreck for the race because I truly didn’t know what to expect. The only goals that I had set for myself were to run faster than 20 minutes and try to hold my own with the faster girls in the race. I ended up leading most of the race before getting outkicked by Emma Russum from Dobyns-Bennett in the last quarter-mile.

“I remember crossing the finish line and just being so surprised at what I had done. I think that race really opened my eyes to what I could be capable of with hard work. It’s crazy to reflect back on that race and to see how far that I’ve come. To add to it all, that course is still one of the hardest courses that I’ve ran on.”

Arrington has had to deal with some ailments over the course of her career.

A bum leg.

A sore back.

A bout with COVID-19.

Yet, it hasn’t slowed her down.

She realized a dream by signing with NCAA Division I Kennesaw State University, a school located in the Atlanta suburbs and a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“I developed a really strong relationship with Coach [Adam] Bray from the get-go,” Arrington said. “I walked on campus and it felt like home and the team culture really appealed to me. I didn’t really know how much stress I was carrying until I called and told [Bray] that is where I wanted to go. It was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”

Physical therapy or sports medicine are potential career paths in the health sciences field for Arrington.

“I love the body,” Arrington said. “I find it so fascinating.”

She departs Tennessee High as the owner of a host of school records, but Arrington doesn’t get too wrapped up in those numbers or various accolades.

“I’ve learned a lot over the past few years,” Arrington said. “The biggest thing is that my worth is not defined by how fast I can run. It’s defined in Christ and who I am with Him. That’s been a huge relief in running to glorify Him and not running for my own benefit.”

Still, a leadership void will indeed be present at Tennessee High when she walks out the doors of the school on Edgemont Avenue for the final time as a student.

Zoe Arrington’s presence made an impact.

Zoe Arrington’s absence will be felt.

“Zoe has just stepped up and helped lead in our whole school, not just the cross country and track programs,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade. “She’s looked upon as a leader at the school.”