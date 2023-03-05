As high school rivalries in Southwest Virginia go, it’s hard to top the ongoing girls basketball saga between the Wise County Central Warriors and Gate City Blue Devils.

The latest showdown takes place today at 7 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den and some things are certain.

It will be intense.

It will be physical.

The stands will be full.

The passionate fans will be loud.

The stakes are high.

What else would you expect from teams who are meeting for the sixth time since January, 11th time in the last two years and the 38th clash since the 2011-12 season began?

This time the winner advances to Saturday’s state title game on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

“It’s one game to get to Richmond,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “The team that plays the best on this night will advance.”

Coaches many times use boxing terminology as metaphors for hard-fought basketball games and it certainly applies when it comes to the previous matchups between these powerhouses.

Here’s a blow-by-blow account of how the previous encounters unfolded:

Round 1, Jan. 3: Emmah McAmis scored 30 points and Dotson earned the 700th win of his head-coaching career as Central collected a 56-44 triumph over the visiting Blue Devils.

Round 2, Jan. 28: McAmis scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead bucket with 20 seconds left, while Madison Looney (18 points, six rebounds) also played well as the Warriors earned a 62-58 win at Gate City.

Round 3, Feb. 11: Despite beating Gate City twice in the regular season, Central’s losses to Ridgeview and Union left the teams with identical Mountain 7 District records and necessitated a one-game playoff at Lee High.

Makayla Bays had a 17-point, 20-rebound masterpiece as Gate City rolled to a 56-39 win over the Warriors.

Round 4, Feb. 18: McAmis fired in 33 points and Looney scored her 1,000th career point as Wise County Central recorded a 57-46 victory over Gate City on the Blue Devils’ home court in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Round 5, Feb. 25: Milligan University signee Lexi Ervin scored 19 points as Gate City earned a 70-60 triumph over Wise County Central in the Region 2D title game in Bristol.

Central holds a 3-2 edge on the season series scorecard, but the only contest that really matters is tonight’s four-quarter, 32-minute main event.

“We have to focus more on what we do and make sure we do those things well,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “This will be a game of possessions and we have to value every one that we get.”

Ervin, one of six seniors for the Blue Devils, agreed.

“We are going to control what we can control and play our game,” Ervin said. “We have to go in with the right mindset and leave it all on the floor.”

The big question surrounding tonight’s game will be the health of McAmis, Central’s superb sophomore and the reigning Bristol Herald Courier girls hoops player of the year.

She was injured in the second half of Friday night’s 68-66 state quarterfinal win over Floyd County.

“I was just going up for a layup and had a little contact and my ankle just rolled really bad,” McAmis said. “I was in a lot of pain. Usually I can get up and keep going, but I knew something wasn’t right.”

McAmis eventually did make her way back to the court – a la Willis Reed of the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals – and helped the Warriors prevail.

“Just a gutsy performance by Emmah to return and make four free throws down the stretch,” Dotson said.

Despite the rivalry, a healthy respect remains.

One can tell in Dotson’s reply when asked about the Blue Devils.

“Well-coached and have a lot of balance offensively,” Dotson said. “They are playing very well right now.”

Likewise when the topic of the Warriors is broached with Houseright.

“They are relentless and they know how to win,” she said.

One team will be left standing tonight as the area’s marquee basketball feud plays out for the final time during the 2022-23 season.

“One approach we have going into this is almost preparing again like we haven’t played them,” McAmis said. “We practice hard because we know they’re a really good team. So we really have to lock ourselves in and be ready to play come Monday.”