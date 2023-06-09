The Birthplace of Country Music also was honored for teaching excellence, community history leadership and project excellence tied to the organization’s 2022 celebration of the 95 th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings.

"Our staff and volunteers are very humbled to be recognized for our work in educating the public about the legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the music of our region," said Ross, "The impact of that music has been transformative and unifying, and we are grateful to the East Tennessee Historical Society for recognizing the importance of preserving our region's past so we can build a better future."