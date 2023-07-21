Thirty years have passed and Chris Phipps can still recall that distinctive sound.

Amid the heat and humidity of July at Hooker Field in Martinsville, Virginia, a thunderous crack of the bat resonated as an 18-year-old kid fresh out of Jasper High School in Indiana was taking one powerful swing after another during batting practice.

The dude pounding pitches was Scott Rolen and his new teammates with the Martinsville Phillies of the Appalachian League quickly realized there was indeed something unique about this peerless prospect.

“The sound coming off the bat was just different,” Phipps said. “That’s kind of an old expression in baseball. George Brett said it about Bo Jackson and it was that way with Scott too.”

Rolen was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1993 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after hitting .546 as a prep senior and received a six-figure signing bonus to forego a scholarship from the University of Georgia.

The talented teenager arrived a month into the Appy League season and didn’t come with an entourage or oversized ego.

“Scott was quiet and kept to himself when he first arrived,” said Clint McClurg, one of the team’s pitchers. “Understanding that he arrived late, I related because I also arrived after the season started and was nervous and uncertain about everything I was going through.

“I thought his silence was the result of the same feelings I had experienced. As the season progressed, however, he kept the same personality traits throughout. His even-keeled character, to me, was a combination of confidence and humility.”

His bat – and glove – did most of the talking for the third baseman.

“Some guys struggle making the adjustment to a wooden bat, but he was hitting line drives off the wall in batting practice,” said Phipps, a pitcher for Martinsville. “I remember thinking, ‘He’ll be here for a cup of coffee; he won’t be here long in this league.’ ”

Rolen’s Appalachian League tenure lasted 25 games and 98 plate appearances at the end of the ’93 season and featured a slash line of .313/.429/.375 to go along with five doubles and 12 RBIs.

Three years later he would be in the big leagues to stay and on Sunday he’ll officially be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

“I always said that good things happen to good people and he was just a good person,” said Derek Stingley, an outfielder for the ’93 Martinsville Phillies. “All the way from rookie ball.”

Rolen got a hit in his second professional at-bat – on July 29, 1993 at home against the Burlington Indians – and just kept on hitting. Included was a 3-for-3 performance in August against the Kingsport Mets.

“He was a tough out even back then,” Stingley said. “Rookie-ball pitching is like all over the place, but he was still a tough out. He’d hit the ball a mile. He batted third and I batted first and I’d get on base and say, ‘Well, I know I’m about to score’ and it was almost like clockwork.

“He hit the ball and hit it hard. If he struck out, everybody was like, ‘Is this really happening?’ If he got out, it was because he put the ball in play most of the time.”

Rolen took several hits away from the opposition as well.

“Absolutely. On groundballs he was like a vacuum over there,” Phipps said. “I didn’t care if they pulled it, I knew he’d get it and throw them out.”

Rolen – 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds at the time – was quite the athlete.

“He was more than just a baseball player,” Stingley said. “He was gifted. We’d mess around and throw a football around the outfield and he’d run routes and catch some passes.”

Rolen scored 1,123 points in his high school hoops career. In fact, a YouTube video exists of him scoring 47 points in a postseason game – “Hoosier Hysteria” as it is known in Indiana – and he originally planned to play both baseball and basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“During spring training in Clearwater, Florida, we’d play pick-up basketball sometimes,” Phipps said. “Luckily, he was usually on my team. You’d just throw it Scott and let him do his thing.”

The 1993 Martinsville Phillies finished a league-worst 22-46, but the squad featured a roster full of interesting dudes.

Phipps had starred at Tennessee High and was in his first season as a pro. “He was a fun guy that I was lucky to hang out with in the bullpen,” McClurg said.

Pitcher Jackie Rife was a Richlands High School graduate just a few months removed from helping the Blue Tornado reach the VHSL Group AA state tournament. “I do remember Jackie as quite the character,” McClurg said. “Much like Nuke LaLoosh from [the movie] Bull Durham.”

Catcher Bobby Estalella had a lengthy MLB career as well.

Stingley is the son of former NFL wide receiver Darryl Stingley and the father of current Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Derek Stingley Sr. played and coached in the Arena Football League after his baseball career ended.

Derek Stingley Sr. formed a close friendship with Rolen.

“We’d hang out a lot outside of baseball,” Stingley said. “On those road trips we’d sit on the bus and talk about home and where we were from. He noticed I always got a strawberry drink when we’d go somewhere and after a while when we were eating at a restaurant somewhere he’d say, ‘Oh yeah and Derek wants a strawberry drink.’ That was kind of our running joke.”

Rolen was no joke between the lines and his resume eventually included eight gold gloves, seven All-Star selections and a World Series ring.

“He was like our era’s Brooks Robinson,” former Tazewell High School star, MLB relief pitcher and potential Hall of Famer Billy Wagner told the Bristol Herald Courier in January. “He made these great plays and his defense was impeccable. He was physical, just a grinder and a great player.”

Rolen was 3-for-17 with zero home runs, no RBIs and six strikeouts against Wagner in his career, while going 2-for-5 against Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) and 0-for-3 against Dan Wright (Sullivan South) in battles with locals in the pros.

“Great guy who played the game the right way,” Gobble said. “He played the game with heart. … His practice prep was better than most and he took his position defensively as serious as he was a hitter.”

As Rolen accepts his plaque and gives his speech on Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, many members of the 1993 Martinsville Phillies will be watching on television.

Somewhere in their memories will remain that loud thwack that used to echo across a near-empty Hooker Field during Rolen’s batting-practice hacks 30 years ago.

“Having only played a few years in the minors, it was truly amazing to watch Scott’s career blossom as it did,” McClurg said. “I can’t count how many times I’ve proudly proclaimed, ‘I played with Scott Rolen during his first year in the minors.’

“When a second-round pick from high school works hard and isn’t cocky or rude, but rather lets his work ethic and performance speak for him. That’s what I liked and respected so much about Scott – and still do.”