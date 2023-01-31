Robinette's big night leads Wolves past Generals

Chantz Robinette achieved two milestones in one night.

Robinette scored a single-game program record 43 points and also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Ridgeview Wolfpack outlasted Lee High for a high-scoring 91-86 Mountain 7 District boys basketball triumph on Tuesday night.

He also became a third-generation member of the 1,000-point club.

Robinette’s grandfather, Chester Robinette, was a 1,000-point scorer in the early-1960 for Ervinton.

Meanwhile, David Robinette – the father of Chantz – reached the 1K mark while playing for Ervinton in the 1980s.

Cannon Hill added 12 points for Ridgeview, which held off a late charge by the Generals.

Brayden Hammonds (24 points), Caleb Leonard (23 points) and Brynnen Pendergraft (22 points) were the leaders for Lee.

J.I. Burton 55, Eastside 54

A total team effort gave J.I. Burton its biggest win of the season and knocked Eastside from a tie atop the Cumberland District standings.

Seven players scored between 6-10 points for the Raiders and they needed each and every contribution to prevail. Braxton Williams and Dauntae Keys each had 10 points to lead the way for Burton.

Eastside entered the night tied with Twin Springs for first place in the Cumberland. Eli McCoy scored 25 points to pace the Spartans.

Abingdon 76,

Wise County Central 56

Senior post player Evan Ramsey dominated to the tune of 29 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and three steals as the Abingdon Falcons remained in first place in the Mountain 7 District with a win over the Wise County Central Warriors.

AHS (14-5, 8-1) also received 17 points from Dayton Osborne and 16 points, four assists and three steals courtesy of Luke Honaker. First-year head coach Chris Hutton’s club erupted for 27 points in the first quarter and never let up.

Ethan Collins (19 points), Chance Boggs (15 points) and Casey Dotson (10 points) all scored in double digits for Central.

Virginia High 71,

Richlands 61

Dante Worley tossed in 34 points as Virginia High’s winning streak reached nine games with a Southwest District victory at the Bearcat Den.

Worley had 19 points in the second half with Deonta Mozell (15 points) and Ethan Carpenter (11 points) also keying the triumph.

Colton Mullins led Richlands with 22 points. The Blue Tornado led 20-12 after the first quarter, but VHS closed the first half on an 18-6 run.

Twin Springs 64,

Thomas Walker 40

Ryan Horne led a trio of double-digit Twin Springs scorers with 15 points as the Titans trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District win.

Connor Lane (14 points) and Bradley Owens (10 points) also had notable performances for Twin Springs, which now has sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District thanks to the win and Eastside’s loss at J.I. Burton.

Adam Hollandsworth led TW with 11 points.

Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 46

Carter Roach-Hodge scored 24 points as Rye Cove pulled away late for a Cumberland District win.

Kaden Chavez added a dozen points for the Eagles.

Cayden Dishman had another strong performance for Castlewood as he tossed in 32 points. The Blue Devils were denied their first win of the season.

The contest was played at Lebanon due to ongoing repairs at Castlewood’s gym.

Patrick Henry 65,

Holston 62

The trio of Jake Hall (24 points), Kade Gobble (19 points) and Hamilton Addair (16 points) powered Patrick Henry to a Hogoheegee District win over its Washington County rival.

The Rebels (12-7, 6-1) trailed 34-26 at halftime before rallying for the close win.

Holston (4-13, 1-6) also had three players score in double digits: Cole Caywood with 24 points, Dustin Bott with 12 and Connor Finley with 11.

David Crockett 76,

West Ridge 66

The West Ridge Wolves lost a Big 5 Conference road game.

Union 53, John Battle 47

Cam Bostic scored 18 points and Reyshawn Anderson added 14 and the Bears earned a Mountain 7 District home overtime victory over the Trojans.

Brayden Wharton had 10 points for Union (7-10, 5-4). Bostic was 8 for 16 from the field, while Anderson had eight rebounds.

John Battle (8-11, 1-8) was led by Porter Gobble, who was 11 for 19 from the field for 24 points. He also had 10 boards in the loss.

Union outscored the Trojans 8-2 in the overtime period.

Marion 62, Tazewell 39

Parker Wolfe scored 20 points and J.B. Carroll had 17 points in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Jack Ford, who joined Carroll with two 3-pointers apiece, finished with 16 points.

Tazewell was led by Jonah Willliams with 11 points. Trey Blankenship had eight and Gavin Duty added seven in the loss.

Chilhowie 65, Northwood 46

Zac Hall scored 25 points and Isaac Booth added 11 points in the Warriors’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthres.

Aiden Bartuski added 11 points for the Warriors (15-3, 6-1, which had nine 3-pointers, including three each by Hall and Booth.

Northwood, which scored 24 first quarter points and 22 the rest of the game, was paced by Sam Rhea with 21 points.

Hurley 69, Twin Valley 48

Thomas Gilbert led three Rebels in double figures with 15 points to lead Hurley to a Black Diamond District home victory over the Panthers.

Eddie Hurley added 14 points and Landon Bailey had 12 for the Rebels, who improved to 5-14 on the season.

Twin Valley was paced by Hayden Fuller with 14 points and 11 from Chandler Cooper.

GIRLS

Marion 70, Tazewell 53

Ella Moss had 27 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Aubree Whitt added 17 points and Cameron Greer had nine points for Marion, which improved to 15-3.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 31 points. Maddie Gillespie had nine and Grace Hancock tossed in eight.

Twin Valley 64, Hurley 23

Heileigh Vencill led three Twin Valley scorers in double figures with 15 points to lead the Panthers to a Black Diamond District road win over the Rebels.

Ally Bales hit four of Twin Valley’s nine 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Hayley Moore added 1 points for the Panthers (15-6, 6-1), which has an opportunity with a win over Grundy on Friday to earn a share of the BDD title with Honaker.

Hurley was led by Brianna Stacy with eight points.

Union 55, John Battle 47

Isabella Blagg scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Brooke Bailey added six points in the same eight minutes to earn a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Union (11-7, 6-3), which outscored John Battle 19-11 in the final period, was also 7 for 10 from the free throw line in that quarter.

Abby Slagle led the Bears with 23 points.

John Battle (8-11, 2-6) was paced by Kara Kelley with 14 points and Carlie Blaylock, who had four 3-pointers and finished 12 points in the loss.

Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47

Azzy Hammons poured in 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Eastside Spartans moved closer to another Cumberland District regular-season title with the road win over the Raiders.

Lexi Carter and Taylor Clay added 10 points apiece for Eastside (16-4, 8-0) as the crew from Coeburn dominated the second half.

Burton (10-10, 6-2) was led by the 12-point performance of Sarah Williams.

Twin Springs 57,

Thomas Walker 41

Kayli Dunn scored her 1,000th career point as Twin Springs topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District road win.

Dunn finished with 21 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds on the night of her milestone. Twin Springs (9-9, 3-4) also got 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Ryleigh Gillenwater.

Thomas Walker was doomed by 26 turnovers. The Pioneers were led by Chloe Marcum’s 12 points.

Wise County Central 67, Abingdon 48

Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 31 points as the Warriors won a Mountain 7 District road game.

Abbie Jordan added nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists for Central (15-4, 8-2), while Madison Looney had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Lauren Baker’s 20 points led AHS, while Cadence Waters tossed in 10 points.

Rye Cove 60,

Castlewood 34

It was Turner time on Tuesday night for the Rye Cove Eagles.

Junior Gracie Turner’s 13 points and 11 rebounds set the pace in a Cumberland District victory. Kaylee Lamb also had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds, five steals), while Naquila Harless led all scorers with 20 points. The Eagles (10-9, 4-4) put the game away by closing the first half on an 18-4 run.

Castlewood’s Anna Summers and Baileey Varney each had nine points and that duo combined for 22 rebounds.

Richlands 49,

Virginia High 28

Freshman Annsley Trivette once again collected buckets as her 24 points led Southwest District leader Richlands to a win at the Bearcat Den.

The Blue Tornado closed the first half on a 20-7 run to seize control. Senior Aly Wright led VHS with 11 points.

Holston 48,

Patrick Henry 24

Bailey Widener pumped in 17 points as the Holston Cavaliers pummeled Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District win.

Holston (7-11, 3-3) also received 10 points from Rily Cobler.

Patrick Henry (4-17, 2-5) was led by Shaina Addair’s 15 points.

Ridgeview 57, Lee High 11

Caiti Hill and Braelynn Strouth scored 12 points apiece as Ridgeview rocked Lee High for a Mountain 7 District triumph.

Hill also had six rebounds and three assists. Maggie Grant (eight points, four steals) and Tsega Mullins (seven points, seven rebounds) were also part of the Wolfpack’s balanced attack.

Cassidy Hammonds scored five of Lee’s 11 points.

David Crockett 59,

West Ridge 44

The Pioneers avenged an earlier defeat at the hands of West Ridge.