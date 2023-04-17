Nancy Jo Roberts is pitching well in her first season as a member of the softball team at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, but her success goes well beyond the statistics.

“I can’t explain how it feels to find the place you belong,” Roberts said. “From education to athletics.”

The former Northwood High School standout is with her third team in three seasons after previous stints at Tusculum University and Southwest Virginia Community College.

The 2022 season at SWCC reinvigorated Roberts’ career.

“It has been a journey,” Roberts said. “My freshman year at Tusculum, I had COVID twice. I just wasn’t ready for college athletics. I really was ready to give up on softball. I can’t say enough about SWCC and coach Amy Smith. She taught me to love softball again. I would tell every girl in this area to look at SWCC if they want to play softball at a collegiate level. … Like I said before, Concord is where I belong.”

Roberts is 9-13 with a 3.08 ERA in 24 appearances for a squad that has a 16-29 mark.

The right-hander has notched wins over Tusculum (her former team), the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Emory & Henry this season.

In a 1-0, nine-inning triumph over Glenville State on April 12, Roberts went the distance in a seven-hit shutout. She walked one and notched five strikeouts.

“It was probably my best game,” Roberts said. “Going into that game we knew we would be facing one of the top pitchers [Holly Brehm] in our conference. Our defense just kept telling me. ‘We’ve got your back’ and they made every play. I think my change of speed and breaking pitches kept them off balance.”

She is Concord’s No. 1 pitcher.

“I really don’t consider myself the ace, but part of a staff,” Roberts said. “We’ve got some really good pitchers. However, injuries and other circumstances have put us in a situation for me to pitch a lot of innings.”

She has relished each of the 136 1/3 innings she’s tossed this spring.

“I would like to say what it means to me to represent Northwood and the Saltville community,” Roberts said. “Southwest Virginia has so many great softball players and I would love to see more play in college.”

Alice Lloyd trio

Ellie Keene (John Battle), Rachael Rife (Richlands) and McKenzie Orfield (Tennessee High) have been among the top performers for the softball team at Alice Lloyd College.

Keene is hitting .290 with nine RBIs, while Rife and Orfield both sport .257 batting averages.

McDuffie mashes

Entering Monday, Alexis McDuffie owned the top batting average for the softball team at Bluefield University.

The former Sullivan East High School slugger was hitting .337 with five RBIs and had struck out just six times in 83 at-bats.

Crawford crushes

Emma Crawford continues to hit at a high level for Bluefield State’s softball squad.

The Richlands High School graduate is batting .272 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

Far SWVA stars at UVa

The University of Virginia cruised to a 16-4 non-conference baseball win over Mount St. Mary’s on April 12 and a trio of standouts from Southwest Virginia played starring roles.

Chase Hungate (Abingdon), Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) and Avery Mabe (George Wythe) combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts in the victory.

Hungate got the win and is 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

Mabe struck out the side in order in the eighth inning in what was his first outing of the season.

Buchanan pitched a scoreless ninth and has a 6.75 ERA in four games for the Cavaliers.

Firsts for Richardson, Deel

JonAlan Richardson (John Battle) and Austin Deel (Grundy) both recently collected the first hits of their collegiate baseball careers for Bluefield State.

Richardson connected for a sixth-inning RBI single in a victory against Virginia State in the first game of a doubleheader on April 9.

Three days later, Deel hit a RBI single in the second game of a doubleheader against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Bryant’s blasts

David Bryant (Science Hill) connected for a pair of two-run homers on Sunday for the Virginia Tech Hokies in a 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball victory over Georgia Tech.

Bryant raised his batting average from .203 to .214, his season home run total from one to three and his RBI count from nine to 13.

Keller lauded

Jaden Keller was named the most improved defensive player during Virginia Tech’s spring football practices.

The redshirt sophomore linebacker who starred at Tennessee High had one tackle in Saturday’s spring game at Lane Stadium and is coming off a season in which he made 25 stops.

Robbins lands new gig

Brad Robbins was recently hired as the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator at Tennessee Tech.

The former quarterback at Powell Valley High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was most recently the offensive coordinator at North Greenville and prior to that had stints as an assistant coach at Charleston Southern, Virginia Military Institute and the University of Virginia.

Horton hits transfer portal

E.J. Horton has entered the transfer portal.

The wide receiver had 16 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with the Marshall University Thundering Herd.

According to his Twitter account, Horton has picked up offers from Bowling Green, Texas A&M-Commerce, Hampton, Ball State and Robert Morris since putting his name in the portal.

Horton spent the first two seasons of his high school career at George Wythe prior to transferring to Pulaski County.

Gold for Barnett

Justin Barnett of Virginia Commonwealth University stood atop the podium on Saturday.

The former VHSL state champion for the Union High School Bears won the men’s discus at the James Madison University Invitational track and field meet.

Barnett’s throw of 47.59 meters (156-02) was tops.

Silver for Calhoun

Michael Calhoun (Gate City) finished as runner-up in the men’s shot put at the Meet of Champions track and field event on Saturday in High Point, North Carolina.

Calhoun had a top heave of 57-4 ¼.

Silver for Davis

South Carolina-Upstate’s Keyandre Davis (Union) performed well at a men’s track and field meet in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on April 7.

A fourth-place finish in the discus (125-3) and runner-up showing in the hammer throw (150-0) highlighted the day for the freshman.

Top-five for Creasy

University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy finished tied for fifth at the Classic City One-Day Tournament on Sunday.

The Abingdon High School graduate had rounds of 72 and 68 for a two-under par 140 at UGa’s on-campus course as he was six shots off the lead.

Top-10 for Self

Lily Self (Tennessee High) of Mary Hardin-Baylor finished sixth at the West Region Invitational women’s golf tournament, which concluded on April 4 at Berry Creek Country Club in Texas.

Self had identical rounds of 77 and her two-day total of 154 was four shots off the lead.