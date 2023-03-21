MARION, Va. – The situation looked grim for the Rural Retreat Indians baseball team Tuesday when starting pitcher Justin Gilman was hit by a line drive to the shin in the second inning against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

That’s when Caleb Roberts came to the rescue.

The junior right-hander kept the Marion hitters guessing over the final five innings as the Indians took a 10-5 win.

Gilman spent the rest of the game in the dugout after his injury, but Rural Retreat coach Van Harris said his pitching and hitting standout was in good condition.

“That was scary for Justin,” Harris said. “His shin bruised and knotted up in an instant.”

What was Roberts thinking when Gilman was unable to leave the field for over five minutes?

“Justin took a tough hit there,” Roberts said. “I knew that he was going to have the leave the game, so I had to step up.”

With a heavy dose of fastballs, Roberts allowed only four hits while recording four strikeouts.

“Justin helped me through the entire night. That helped,” Roberts said.

It also helped that Rural Retreat (1-1) collected 12 hits. The Indians were coming off a 5-1 loss to Narrows Monday night.

“Outside of one inning where we made three errors, I was very pleased with our performance tonight,” Harris said. “We made some defensive changes that worked and we hit the ball well.”

Trevor Shelton drove in two runs for RR with a pair of doubles, while Gilman delivered a two-run single before his injury.

Freshman Brody Childers, Noah Bandrimer and Roberts collected two hits each, and Logan Miller drove in two runs.

Harris has come to expect solid efforts from the versatile Roberts.

“This is the third year on the varsity for Caleb, and he gained a lot of experience on the mound last season,” Harris said. “Caleb did a good job today in a tough spot. He commanded the zone well and pitched around our mistakes.”

It was the second loss of the season for first-year Marion baseball coach Larry Cannon.

“We’re just trying to find ourselves,” Cannon said. “We haven’t been able to get on the field as much as we wanted because of the weather, but we can’t use that as an excuse. It’s a learning process on both sides.”

Marion (0-2) starts just two seniors in catcher Brody Taylor and center fielder Brenner Davis

“The guys are getting to know me and I’m getting to know them,” Cannon said. “We just need some more work.”

Jack Pugh drove in three runs for Marion Tuesday on three line singles.

“We had some chances in our first game last week and we had some chances tonight, but we couldn’t get it done with our bats. And we’re not throwing a lot of strikes,” Cannon said.

Cannon used four pitchers Tuesday.

Ryan Perkins, a 6-foot-3 right-hander who pitched for Marion last season, transferred to the northern Virginia branch of the PRO5 Baseball Academy, which offers a year-round program for high school baseball prospects. Bradley Thomas, another standout from last season, is now on the roster at Emory & Henry.

“I did see some grit and nice plays from a few guys tonight,” Cannon said. “We’re still moving players around and learning.”