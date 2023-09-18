Emory & Henry College is in just its second season playing football in the South Atlantic Conference, but the Wasps have already made some NCAA Division II history.

E&H suffered a 25-23 loss to the Newberry Wolves on Saturday, an eight-overtime classic that is the longest DII game ever played. The previous mark had been six OTs, which had been done twice.

Wide receiver Andre Banks connected with quarterback Brayden Phillips on a reverse pass in the eighth overtime for the walk-off winner in what was the Wolves’ own version of the “Philly Special.”

It was a painfully familiar ending for E&H (2-1), which is 1-8 in its last nine games decided by seven points or less. The Wasps are 8-16 in such games since the start of the 2014 campaign.

E&H and Newberry (2-1) went into overtime tied at 14. Both teams couldn’t make field goals in the first extra period and both made field goals in the second overtime. From that point the clubs had to attempt two-point conversions, with both teams successful in the third, sixth and seventh extra periods.

Addison Knicely had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks for E&H. T.J. Payne added an interception. Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High) averaged 43.4 yards on seven punts.

Emory & Henry hosts the Wingate Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday.

Barton 28, UVa-Wise 24

The Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise were able to establish a running game on Saturday, but the Barton Bulldogs had one of the South Atlantic Conference’s established stars toting the pigskin and he made the difference.

Jordan Terrell ripped off a 63-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 3:27 remaining as Barton nipped UVa-Wise.

Terrell finished with 256 yards on 36 carries as Barton (3-0, 1-0) remained unbeaten. The All-American has more than 4,000 career rushing yards.

UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) fell behind 21-0 in the third quarter, but took a 24-21 advantage with 3:34 remaining when Dorien Goddard (Greeneville) caught a touchdown pass from Jake Corkren.

Yet, Barton responded quickly on its next play from scrimmage as Terrell took it to the house.

Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) gained 125 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown, while Morehead State transfer Zavier Lomax (Union) recorded the first six points of his collegiate career by reaching the end zone on a 4-yard run with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Lomax finished with 40 yards on 10 carries.

Shyhiem Pannell added 66 yards on 15 carries, while redshirt freshman Peyton McClanahan (Abingdon) gained four rushing yards on a successful fake punt in the first half in what was his first touch as a collegian.

The Cavs are 3-9 in their last 12 games decided by seven points or less.

UVa-Wise hosts Limestone (1-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3

It promises to be a long two weeks before East Tennessee State returns to the football field.

Mike DiLiello threw for single-game program record 441 yards and five touchdowns and Austin Peay crushed ETSU in the Buccaneers' final non-conference game on Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee.

It was the most lopsided loss in program history for the Bucs.

Austin Peay (1-2), which had given Tennessee a test the previous week before falling to the Volunteers 30-13, jumped on ETSU in a hurry, taking a 28-0 lead after one quarter and 35-3 at the halftime break. The Governors, which finished with 612 total yards, outscored the Buccaneers 28-0 in the second half.

ETSU (1-2), which has a bye week before opening Southern Conference play on Sept. 30 at Samford, managed just 269 total yards, with the lone points coming on a 25-yard field goal by Ewan Johnson with 12:34 left in the second quarter.

ETSU, which started second-string quarterback Baron May for a second straight week due to a shoulder injury suffered by Tyler Riddell, managed just 77 yards through the air, with May completing just 5-of-11 attempts for 62 yards.

ETSU is just 4-10 since winning the Southern Conference championship in 2021. The lone wins are over NCAA Division II foes Mars Hill and Carson-Newman, along with FCS squad Robert Morris and SoCon competitor VMI.

Florida 29, Tennessee 16

Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, Montrell Johnson scored twice and Florida upset No. 11 Tennessee to extend the Volunteers’ losing streak in Gainesville to 10.

The victory was the first in a rivalry for Florida coach Billy Napier, who last year became the first coach in school history to lose to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in the same season. Getting that initial one under his belt should quell outside noise about Napier’s long-term viability with the Gators (2-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

For the Volunteers, the 550-mile trip from Knoxville ended much like all the others over the last two decades: in heartache. Tennessee last won at the Swamp in 2003. The skid started with Phillip Fulmer and spans the Tennessee coaching tenures of Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt and now Josh Heupel.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) looked like it had as good a chance as any to end its road drought in the series — the Vols were 6 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — but quarterback Joe Milton and his offensive line seemed lost at times just trying to get plays started.

The Vols, who now have dropped 17 of 19 in the series, were flagged for five false starts and had to burn two timeouts early in the second half to avoid delay-of-game penalties.

“The pre-snap penalties killed us,” Heupel said.

The crowd noise may have even affected the refs, who seemingly erred by allowing Florida to substitute before Tennessee’s fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter. Scooby Williams stuffed Jaylen Wright in the backfield to cause a turnover on downs.

“The official kicked or moved the ball and re-spotted it," Heupel said. "They allowed the substitution. Been a long time since I’ve seen an official kick a ball.”

Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

For the second straight game, Kyle Monangai provided Rutgers with a much-needed fourth-quarter spark that resulted in a win over Virginia Tech.

The Scarlet Knights running back scored two touchdowns in that quarter, turning a five-point Rutgers lead of into a rout. He scored on runs of 55 and 12 yards in the quarter, finishing with three TDs and 143 yards rushing.

The Hokies were without their top wide receiver, Ali Jennings and starting quarterback Grant Wells, who both suffered ankle injuries in their loss to Purdue on Sept. 9th.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham) had his first career reception for the Hokies, gaining nine yards. Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) made five tackles in the loss.

Wells was replaced by redshirt sophomore Kyron Drones, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 190 yards and ran for 74 yards on 22 carries in his first career start.

“I think there’s some really good things," said Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry. "He [Drones] made it hard to defend him. I think he had some nice balls today, he did a really nice job running the ball. He did miss a few reads that I think left some plays on the field.

"His decision making was pretty good. First college start, I think there will be a lot to build from. Certainly some good things, but I think he would be the first to say a bunch of things that we need to be better at.”

Rutgers scored on its first offensive play of the game, a 19-yard run from Monangai, that was set up after a Virginia Tech fumble.