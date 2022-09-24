 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs

Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon

