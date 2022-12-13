Ridgeview picks up win over Warriors

The season is early, but Ridgeview High School’s girls basketball team already has a couple of marquee wins on the resume.

Caiti Hill came through in the clutch and finished with 13 points and five rebounds as the Wolfpack opened Mountain 7 District play with 60-55 win over the Wise County Central Warriors on Tuesday night.

Hill put Ridgeview (5-1, 1-0) ahead to stay with a three-point play with 44.2 seconds remaining and also knocked down two free throws after a flagrant foul with 20.9 ticks left.

Maggie Grant sealed the deal by sinking two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Braelynn Strouth (14 points, five assists) and Grant (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists) also scored in double digits for a team you could call the streak-busters.

Ridgeview snapped defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Central’s 21-game winning streak. Last Friday, the Wolfpack ended reigning VHSL Class 1 state champ Honaker’s 26-game winning streak.

“We played extremely hard,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “Our young kids grew up a little tonight. Our veterans lead us and they followed their lead. I thought we stayed the course, continuing to press and try to wear them down some. I think in the fourth when they went zone we were patient and able to hit some big shots. We played really well sharing the ball and finding the open man.”

Emmah McAmis (26 points), Abbie Jordan (17 points) and Madison Looney (10 points) scored all but two of Central’s points

Marion 46, Northwood 4

Sophomore Aubree Whitt and senior Cameron Greer each scored 11 points as Marion notched an easy win over Smyth County rival Northwood.

Marion led 23-2 after one quarter.

Reygan Betts and Olivia Briggs accounted for Northwood’s two baskets.

Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry 38

Kayli Dunn pumped in 20 points as the Twin Springs Titans took a non-district road win over Patrick Henry.

Kaylee Keith added a dozen points for the Titans. Sophia Wright (22 points) and Avery Maiden (14 points, 20 rebounds) accounted for 36 of PH’s 38 points.

Gate City 62, Abingdon 27

Eleven different players scored for Gate City as the Blue Devils overwhelmed their Mountain 7 District opponent.

Addie Gibson’s 16 points led Gate City’s balanced attack. Cadence Waters led AHS with 12 points. Abingdon failed to score in the first quarter.

George Wythe 57, Giles 15

McKenzie Tate led the way with 13 points as George Wythe improved to 4-1 by opening Mountain Empire District play with a road win.

Head coach Doug Campbell’s club also received 11 points from Abby Berry.

Jenkins (Ky.) 37, Castlewood 23

Castlewood suffered its second loss of the season.

Tiffany Proffitt had eight points for the Blue Devils, while Anna Summers pulled down 15 rebounds and Madi Sutherland tallied four steals.

J.I. Burton 52, John Battle 30

Rehgan Sensabaugh had 15 points as the Raiders dominated the second half in earning a win over visiting John Battle.

Kara Kelley led Battle with 15 points.

Tolsia (W.Va.) 63, Hurley 23

Kerigan Salmons and Jacey Crum each scored 16 points for triumphant Tolsia.

Brianna Stacy led Hurley with eight points.

Tri-Cities Christian 60, I.C. Imagine 38

Michaela Dixon canned three 3s to finish with 19 points, along with six steals and three assists for the Eagles in a win over the visitors from North Carolina.

Grace Williams added 14 points and six boards and Meka Sanders tallied nine points, four assists and three steals for the Eagles (4-2). Savannah Barb had nine rebounds, six points, four steals and three assists in the win.

I.C. Imagine was paced by Gracyn Honrado with 14 points.

Graham 51, Mount View (W.Va.) 27

Graham earned a non-district home win over the visiting Golden Knights from McDowell County.

BOYS

Marion 63, Northwood 49

J.B. Carroll scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double figures in a non-district road win over the Panthers.

Reid Osborne scored 17 points and Parker Wolfe had 12 for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which outscored Northwood 25-11 in the final quarter.

Northwood (2-4) was pace by Owen Doane with 10 points and Sam Rhea with nine.

Gate City 58, Abingdon 55

It’s safe to say that Gate City freshman Corey Byrd hit the biggest 3-pointer of his high school career to date on Tuesday.

Byrd sank a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining as the Blue Devils upset Mountain 7 District preseason favorite Abingdon.

Gunner Garrett scored 21 points in the win, while Eli McMurray made some clutch plays down the stretch.

Evan Ramsey scored 33 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five blocks for Abingdon and hit two free throws with 1:09 left to put Abingdon up 55-53. The Falcons did not score again. Dayton Osborne added 15 points in the loss.

Jenkins (Ky.) 74, Castlewood 33

Adyn Hayes had 18 points as the Jenkins Cavaliers from Kentucky crushed Castlewood.

Cayden Dishman’s 15 points and Joe Dotson’s 11 points were tops for the homestanding Blue Devils.

Holston 57, Richlands 50

Cole Caywood scored 24 points and Holston used a fast start to earn a non-district win over Richlands.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead and led 35-11 at the break. Holston held off the Blue Tornado in the second half.

Connor Finley added 20 points in the victory.

Colton Mullins led Richlands with 18 points, while Lane Reynolds supplied 17 points.

George Wythe 92, Giles 37

David Goode and Ty Campbell each pumped in 20 points as the George Wythe Maroons rolled to a Mountain Empire District road win.

Reed Kirtner (18 points) and Shane Huff (11 points) also played well for GW.

Ridgeview 84, Wise County Central 69

Chantz Robinette poured in 31 points as Ridgeview recorded a Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.

Cannon Hill (18 points) and Isaiah Justice (13 points) also played well in the win.

Central’s Ethan Collins led all scorers with 32 points.

Lebanon 72, Eastside 69

The Lebanon Pioneers earned an overtime win in Coeburn.

Lebanon outscored the Spartans 11-8 in the extra session.

Eastside missed two potential game-tying 3s at the end of the OT.