TAZEWELL, Va. – Richlands softball player Arin Rife embraces pressure.

Consider the latest challenge for the 5-foot-11 junior pitcher.

The setting was Tazewell High School for the Southwest District tournament championship.

With Richlands clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tazewell Bulldogs placed two players in scoring position with one out. The Tazewell players and fans were making noise and rain was beginning to cover Rife’s glasses.

Was Rife worried?

“I really like competing in tough situations like that because it makes things more interesting, but I was a little nervous there,” Rife said.

With strikeouts of the No. 1 and 2 batters in the Tazewell lineup, Rife sealed the 4-3 victory for the Blue Tornado.

Rife finished with 15 strikeouts en route a five-hitter.

“I don’t sweat too much when Arin is in control,” Richlands coach James Cochran said.

Six-foot-one senior Erica Lamie provided the comfort zone for Rife by belting two-run home runs in the first and third inning against Tazewell sensation Carly Compton.

Lamie entered Saturday’s showdown with a plan.

“I know that [Compton] likes to jam me on the inside corner because that’s where she pitched me in the last three games,” Lamie said. “I just tried to be short and quick with my swing, and I was able to get my hands through on both hits.”

Richlands prepared for Compton in unique fashion.

“We hit off Arin in batting practice,” Lamie said. “Arin and [Compton] both throw hard and have a lot in common.”

Rife and Compton share the same pitching guru in Virginia-based Denny Tincher, who is famous for his “Fluid Dynamics” method. Rife, who has been working with Tincher since age 10, can throw a fastball, curveball, change-up and screwball.

“I just tried to hit my spots and let my defense work today,” Rife said. “It’s a lot easier to pitch when you have a lead to fall back on.”

Rife helped herself at the plate Saturday with a line single. Rife is hitting around .500 on the season, while Lamie has an average in the .450 range.

After crafting a perfect game and no-hitter in her last two outings, Compton recorded 18 strikeouts Saturday and allowed just three hits.

“I made those two errors in the circle and [Lamie] took advantage,” Compton said. “I could tell what pitch she was looking for and I was trying to figure out the strike zone.

“If we were going to lose at this point in the season, this would be the game to lose. We just have to keep on going now.”

Richlands hosts John Battle (10-13) on Thursday in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs, while Tazewell (15-5-1) hosts Wise County Central (13-7).

Senior Mallorie Whittaker, junior Whitney Bowman and sophomore Haley Reynolds all drove in runs for Tazewell.

Tazewell entered the seventh inning trailing 4-2. Senior Macie Alford began the rally with a line double and Reynolds followed with a run-scoring double.

After senior Alayshia Griffith reached on a slap double, Rife took care of the rest.

“I wanted this win so bad,” Rife said. “I tried to ignore the base runners and just focus on what I had to do.

Marion 5, Graham 2

There was also late-game drama in the opener as the Scarlet Hurricanes rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the third-place game.

Graham freshman pitcher Jillian McFarland, who struck out eight, had the Marion hitters guessing early.

“I was very worried, but I know what my team is capable of when we put it together,” Marion coach George Robinson said.

Marion (12-8) finished with 13 hits. Mya Ferland, Ella Moss, Allie Totten and Kyra Mullis all collected two hits for the Scarlet Hurricanes, with Moss punctuating the sixth inning outburst with a two-run homer.

“[McFarland] had a nasty change-up that was hard to recognize,” Marion leadoff hitter Taylor Preston said. “We’ve been in a hitting slump, but we started to gain some confidence there in the sixth and we kept it rolling.”

Preston rolled to 15 strikeouts and a two-hitter in the circle.

Leadoff batter Mykah Gregory and Ashlynn Sarver collected the hits for Graham. The speedy Gregory scored on an inside-the-park homer in the third inning.

Graham (7-14) started two freshmen and four sophomores under second-year coach Taylyn Strange.

“We’re looking to change our program with a more athletic approach, and those are the type of players we have coming up,” said Strange, who played softball at Bluefield University. “Along with our current underclassman, we have a great group of eighth graders who all play travel ball.

“We did some good things today, but we’ve got to score more than two runs to win now.”

Marion travels to Lee High Thursday, while Graham is at powerful Gate City.