Lane paved the way for the Richlands Blue Tornado to keep their season alive on Tuesday night.

Lane Reynolds scored 23 points to lead three Richlands scorer in double digits in a 76-63 triumph over Tazewell in the first round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament.

Richlands clinched a berth in the VHSL Region 2D tournament and will play at Virginia High in Thursday’s SWD semifinals.

Colton Mullins (19 points) and David Blankenship (13 points) also played well for the Blues, who overcame a 30-27 halftime deficit.

“Tonight was a big win for our program against a well-coached and very talented Tazewell team,” said Richlands coach Ronnie Davis. “I can't say enough about how Colton Mullins, Lane Reynolds and Dave Blankenship played tonight on both sides of the ball. Caleb Ratliff did an excellent job on the boards. It was an overall team win. I am so very proud of our team and how they played.”

Richlands had split with Tazewell in the regular season and had dropped a 69-68 decision to the Bulldogs on Feb. 3.

Carter Creasy led Tazewell with 23 points, while Johan Willis added 15 points.

GIRLS

Wise County Central 80, Lee High 13

Sophomore Emmah McAmis fired in 25 points as the Wise County Central Warriors whipped Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Junior post player Madison Looney added 13 points for Central, which led 26-0 after one quarter and pushed its advantage to 33-0.

Central faces rival Ridgeview on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal clash at Gate City.

Lee High got on the board with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter as Gracie Garrett knocked down a jumpshot. It would be one of just four field goals the Generals made on the night.

Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 31

Braelynn Strouth scored a dozen points and Ridgeview rocked Abingdon in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Caiti Hill added nine points for the Wolfpack, while Maggie Grant supplied six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Cadence Waters and Taylor Jennings each scored eight points to lead AHS. The Falcons open Region 3D tournament play on Friday at Bassett.

J.I. Burton 44, Twin Springs 40

J.I. Burton closed the game on a 13-4 run to edge Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

The Raiders trailed by as many as 11 points before putting together their rally. Sarah Williams had 16 points and two steals in the win, while Anyah Hollinger added 12 points and three steals.

Ryleigh Gillenwater led Twin Springs with 15 points, while Kayli Dunn scored a dozen.

Eastside 54, Rye Cove 35

Azzy Hammons did the most scoring for Eastside as she pumped in 27 points.

Lexi Carter did the most rebounding for the Spartans with 13 boards.

Meanwhile, Taylor Clay did a little bit of everything – 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists – as the crew from Coeburn cruised to a semifinal win in the Cumberland District tournament.

Gracie Turner of Rye Cove had herself a night in the loss with 14 points and 20 rebounds. The Eagles tangle with Twin Springs in the third-place game of the event Friday, while Eastside faces J.I. Burton in the finals.

Tazewell 64, Graham 54

Maddie Day continued her stellar season with a 23-point, five-steal, two-performance in a first-round Southwest District tournament win.

Grace Hancock added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who clinched a Region 2D tournament bid and will play at Richlands in Thursday’s semifinals.

Maddie Gillespie also played well for Tazewell with 14 points.

Union 55, John Battle 39

Brooke Bailey scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Union past the Trojans to earn a Mountain 7 District tournament opening round victory to avenge last year's upset loss to the Trojans at the same point in the postseason.

Abby Slagle added 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Bears, who finished with 10 from long range. Gracy McKinney added nine points and Isabella Blagg had seven.

John Battle, which finished with a 9-14 record, was led by Kara Kelley with 17 points and 12 from Emma Bishop, who was 10 for 16 from the free throw line.

Union (13-10) will play at top seed Gate City on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

LATE MONDAY

BOYS

J.I. Burton 76, Castlewood 56

Castlewood’s season came to an end on Monday night with a loss in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament, but Cayden Dishman was once again strong in defeat for the Blue Devils.

Dishman went for 37 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal and finished the season with 563 points in 23 games.

Castlewood (0-23) played the Raiders to a 15-15 deadlock after one quarter and trailed just 36-30 at halftime.

However, Burton gradually pulled away in the second half.

The quartet of Maxwell Gilliam (17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists), Jake Reynolds (15 points), Dauntae Keys (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Noa Godsey (12 points, six rebounds) led the Raiders.