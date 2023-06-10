Not a bad season at all for Jack Clem on the tennis courts.

The Richlands freshman went undefeated on the season, finishing it off with the Class 2 state singles championship, defeating Glenvar’s Alec McIwain 6-2, 6-0 on Saturday morning at Virginia Tech.

“I knew I was going to go far in the tournament,” said Clem, who becomes the first Richlands student to claim a state tennis title. “I knew if I could keep my nerves down I knew I could make it far, but I didn’t know I was going to do this.”

He did just fine. Clem, who is taught by local tennis professional David Poole, defeated Simpiwhe Matabini of Bruton 6-1, 6-0 on Friday and then made quick work of McIwain in a match that began at 9 a.m.

“Basically I just had to keep my nerves under me because I knew I had the ability to win. Basically I was trying not to freak out in my matches and get a lot of rest,” he said. “Going to sleep early and not staying up too late so I am not tired for these really early morning matches...

“It is an experience. I would prefer [playing] in the evenings because it is cooler and the sun is not in your eyes either.”

Clem was one of four local athletes to claim state singles titles on Saturday, joining Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer, Marion sophomore Parker White and George Wythe’s Maggie Minton.

“I was really just taking it one step at a time,” Clem said. “First it was districts, then region and then after regions I had my eyes set on the prize and I was really trying to get it.”

Wimmer defeated Martina Ribera of Maggie Walker 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (6) for her second Class 3 title in the last three years, which followed a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal win over Tabb’s Valentina Crespo on Friday. Wimmer added that title to the doubles crown she won with Grayson Woodall on Friday, surviving a three-set thriller against Ribera and Ella Wiatt 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7).

“I think the key in both of them was really just staying calm in some pressure situations and trying to just rely on the confidence you get from practices and just all the work that you have put in and just going out there and playing tennis.” Wimmer said.

Those two wins served as a measure of revenge as Maggie Walker prevented Wimmer from achieving the triple crown by defeating the Falcons for the team title on Thursday.

“I am so proud of our team finishing second in the state,” she said. “I am just very proud of them. I am also very excited for me and Grayson winning doubles.”

White became a repeat champion, defeating Lydia Pratt of Radford 7-5, 6-3, which followed Friday’s 6-2, 6-1 semifinal win over Emily Tharpe of Randolph-Henry. White also helped Marion to the Class 2 team crown, while falling short in doubles with Maddie Austin on Friday against Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn of Glenvar.

Minton also captured the Class 1 title for the second year in a row. She defeated Madison Green of Middlesex 6-0, 6-1, one day after topping Alex DiGrassie of Buffalo Gap 6-1, 6-0. Minton also led the Maroons to the team championship match, falling on Thursday to Rappahannock.

Clem, who also plays basketball at Richlands, has been playing tennis for most of his life.

“Ever since I could really carry a racket I have been playing,” he said. “It is just everything. I love it, it is just a great thing for me. It is basically my life. I play it as much as I can wherever I can, it is really just my favorite thing.”

He will be busy this summer, playing in USTA tournaments in hopes of getting better and making even more memories as a sophomore, not only in singles, but is also focused on winning a doubles title with fellow freshman Cooper Hurst.

“I know I can improve on things for next year especially. I know it will be another battle again,” said Clem, who turns 16 on June 30. “I am hoping to get my doubles title next year. I know I can win singles, but I want to get doubles.”

As for his first state championship, Clem was still processing it a few hours after his match.

“It is an experience,” he said. “It still hasn’t really set in for me. For the first hour or so, I was walking around like, ‘dang, I am a state champion’.”

Wimmer certainly concluded her Abingdon in career in style, winning a second singles title after doing the same in 2021 and finishing second last year.

“It does for sure. It is a culmination of a lot of hours on the court and a lot of people supporting me, coaches, family, friends,” Wimmer said. “You learn different things from different people, but I think just to quote a good friend, ‘it was always grateful, never satisfied’. I think that has really been our team motto over the four years, just to keep looking and keep searching for what is next and just keep growing, both as people and tennis players.”

She will play tennis next at Milligan University, but Abingdon will always have a special place in her heart.

“I will miss teammates and coaches and people that have made the last four years amazing for me,” she said. “I have so much love for all of them.”