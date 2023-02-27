RICHLANDS, Va. – While no charges have been issued at this point, police say there is an active investigation into the incident during a Virginia High School League Region 2D girls basketball tournament semifinal game on Feb. 23.

Richlands police chief Ron Holt said Monday that Capt. Adam Crouse is leading the investigation and expects to have it concluded by midweek. Holt said his office would release a statement once the investigation is wrapped up.

The investigation focuses on an encounter between Richlands head girls basketball coach Tom Rife and the stepfather of a player on the Richlands team. Facebook video shows Rife leaving his bench during a timeout, entering the bleachers, grabbing the stepfather and shaking him.

Rife was restrained and school officials escorted the stepfather from the building.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Monday his office had obtained a no trespassing warrant and served it on the stepfather at the request of the school.

Tazewell County school superintendent Chris Stacy released a statement Feb. 24 that the school system was aware of the incident and while they did not condone any misconduct from coaches or spectators they were still investigating the actions of all parties involved.

Stacy along with deputy superintendent Deidre Hill, Richlands principal Rickie Vencill and athletic director Frank Daugherty were reportedly looking into the matter. Stacy said Monday that the incident was a personnel matter and he would not comment beyond reiterating that the school system did not condone the actions of any parties involved in the incident.

The altercation occurred with eight seconds remaining in the game and defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Wise County Central clinging to a 54-51 lead over Rife’s team and Richlands had the ball.

Rife called a timeout and his players were preparing to huddle when Rife left the bench and went into the stands.

Central held on to win the game by three points. The Warriors eventually lost to Gate City, 70-60, in the tournament title game and both Central and Gate City will play in state quarterfinal games Friday.

Richlands finished with a 23-2 record and both losses came to Wise Central in what was Rife’s return to the bench. The Blue Tornado swept the Southwest District regular season and tournament titles as Rife was selected as SWD coach of the year.

Rife was appointed as head coach in August after previously having tenures leading the girls and boys hoops programs at Richlands, his alma mater.