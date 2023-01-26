Rhythm & Roots festival unveils headline acts

BRISTOL, Va. — Ten headlining acts for this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion — only one of which was previously announced — reflect the diverse range of styles and talent that will be on display when the 22nd annual festival fills downtown.

Among the artists topping this year’s lineup include Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Nickel Creek, Margo Price, The Mavericks, Watchhouse, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Wilderado, who join previously announced 49 Winchester as the feature attractions for the Sept. 9-11 festival.

“I look at this lineup and, when I first started in 2007, just one of those artists would have been enough. These 10 artists, any one of them could be the headliner for our event. It’s amazing to see the growth that we’ve had,” said Brent Treash, chairman of the board of directors of the Birthplace of Country Music — the parent organization for the music festival.

“We’ll phase the lineup in over the next few months so people just keep talking about the lineup — making sure Bristol Rhythm & Roots is on people’s minds. But we wanted to get these names out there so people could understand and see the value they’re going to have in buying a ticket for the festival,” he said.

Additional lineup announcements are planned, including during an event in March.

Knowing the balance of the lineup is important for festival patrons aware of its rich history of showcasing rising star acts including 2023 headliners 49 Winchester and Amythyst Kiah, plus Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Carolina Chocolate Drops.

“The headliners are always exciting but what we know, for the hardcore Rhythm & Roots fans, it’s those artists in the middle — the ones who are going to be the next Margo Prices — but we are so excited to have Margo at the top of the poster. We also love all those artists that are still to be discovered,” Treash said. “That’s the beauty of Bristol Rhythm & Roots is you get the big names but you also know — from our past history — that there will be some artists in there who will be the next big thing in their genre.”

Snippets

49 Winchester — based in nearby Castlewood, this band recently released its fourth album, has a national tour that includes an April 18 stop at the Grand Ole Opry and is receiving praise from Rolling Stone and other music publications.

Nickel Creek — Chris Thile & company led the progressive bluegrass movement, stopped touring in 2007 then reformed and have performed limited numbers of shows since — with a stop in Bristol finally on this year’s slate.

Margo Price — somewhere between country and rock, Price is another years-long overnight sensation who is touring relentlessly in 2023 promoting her searing new LP “Strays,” and showing the talent Nashville insiders have recognized for years.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers — The only music label that fits Hornsby is versatile, as the former Grateful Dead member can and has played every genre with great aplomb. The Virginia native recently released his 23rd album but is playing limited dates in 2023.

Watchhouse — formerly Mandolin Orange, Andrew Marlin and wife Emily Frantz reinvented themselves, bringing along their clean Americana harmonies and crisp instrumentation.

The Mavericks — Once a country chart-topping machine, The Mavericks recently celebrated their 30th anniversary by releasing an all-Spanish album and proving they won’t be painted into just any musical corner.

Larkin Poe — Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell are from Atlanta but don’t brand them as southern rock because that hat won’t fit. High energy, searing guitars and a touch of gothic keep the Grammy-nominated pair rocking, including a spring European tour.

Allison Russell — Russell juggles roles of singer, songwriter and activist, addressing child abuse, LGBTQ issues and political campaigns while making Grammy Award-nominated music.

Amythyst Kiah — It’s another homecoming for the Tri-Cities-based singer/songwriter whose 2021 album “Wary+Strange” was named among Rolling Stone’s 25 best.

Wilderado — A three-piece, Tulsa-based indie folk-rock band, this will mark their first BRRR appearance as part of a limited touring schedule.

Adult weekend passes for the festival are on sale now for $120 apiece online or at the BCM.